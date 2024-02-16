Jujutsu Kaisen: Jacob's Ladder Cursed Technique, explained

Jacob's Ladder is potentially one of the most unique Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen, especially considering the impact it could have in the events of the final battle in the series. This ability was first introduced by the character of Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, and she was one of the first individuals to put Ryomen Sukuna against the wall, which says a lot.

There is an argument to be made that author Gege Akutami understood the full extent of the Jacob's Ladder Cursed Technique, which is why the character of Hana had to be taken out for the events of the final arc in the series. Be that as it may, there is no denying that, among Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Techniques, this is one of the most powerful and versatile in the entire manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Jacob's Ladder works in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jacob's Ladder is the Cursed Technique that belongs to Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel in Jujutsu Kaisen. She first used this ability during her encounter with Ryomen Sukuna after the latter took over Megumi Fushiguro's body, leading to Hana having to resort to ending his sorcerer friend's life if push comes to shove.

The ability focuses on creating a four-winged trumpet made of light and summoning a large multi-layered magic array in the sky, creating cherubic-like beings who attack the target in question. Any Cursed Object or Curse that is touched by the light of Jacob's Ladder is going to be destroyed, resulting in one of the most powerful abilities in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Hana didn't want to destroy Sukuna because it would have meant the death of Megumi Fushiguro but ended up using Jacob's Ladder and was about to defeat the King of Curses, although the latter survived through deception. She also used this ability to destroy the Prison Realm that held Satoru Gojo prisoner, setting him free at the end of the Culling Games arc.

Hana's role in the story

There is no denying that Hana Kurusu is one of the most unique characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and her connection with Angel is a huge reason for that. Angel is not only one of the few centuries-old sorcerers with good intentions and one of the few who tries to help the main characters but her perfect bond with Hana makes it the unique case where that has happened with a vessel.

However, considering the nature of author Gege Akutami's writing style, there is a strong argument to be made that Hana had a very specific role and that was having a way to release Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. That is due to the nature of Jacob's Ladder and how powerful it is, which would have made the events of the final battle a lot less tense for the reader.

Be that as it may, Hana was never written to be a main character or a decisive factor in the final events of the series, although her releasing Gojo was certainly important. However, it does feel that she was created for a very specific moment in the Culling Game arc.

Final thoughts

Jacob's Ladder is an ability in Jujutsu Kaisen that can disintegrate any Curse or Cursed Object that falls under its light. It belonged to Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, which has now been used by Yuta Okkotsu during his battle with Ryomen Sukuna in recent events of the manga.