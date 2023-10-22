One Jujutsu Kaisen character almost beat Sukuna (and its not Gojo)

Ryomen Sukuna, also known as the King of Curses, is the most powerful being in the Jujutsu Kaisen series so far, whose power level is nearly impossible to rival by any jujutsu sorcerer in existence. Even so, many fans wondered whether Gojo could defeat Sukuna, as Satoru Gojo is also one of the most powerful jujutsu sorcerers that ever existed.

Chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended the debate, as Sukuna killed Satoru Gojo brutally. Surprisingly, chapter 213 of the series had already dropped a hint about another unsung character in the series who almost defeated the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. In fact, during their encounter, Sukuna had to use deception and pretend to be Megumi to save himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Hana Kurusu, the unsung Jujutsu Kaisen character who nearly defeated Sukuna

Hana Kurusu is a young jujutsu sorcerer who appears in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. She is a participant in the Culling Game, a deadly tournament organized by Kenjaku. Hana is the host of an ancient sorcerer known as Angel, whose goal is to defeat Sukuna, whom they refer to as the fallen one. Hana is the host of Angel, similar to how Yuji was the host of Sukuna. However, in Hana's case, Hana and Angel are cooperative as they have the same interests.

Later, when Sukuna possessed Megumi's body, Hana recognized that Sukuna had not yet gained his full strength in Megumi's form. Thus, she identified an opportunity to split Sukuna and Megumi before Sukuna could take complete control.

To separate Sukuna from Megumi's body before he could access the full potential of his power, Angel attacked him with Jacob's Ladder, a powerful move that forms a large circle of enormous light in the sky above the angel. Light shoots down from the middle of the circle and extinguishes any cursed technique on which it falls. Surprisingly, this attack severely injured Sukuna.

Soon enough, Sukuna's initial confidence in easily defeating Hana was swiftly shatte­red. In chapter 213 of the Jujutsu Kaise­n manga, Sukuna found himself on the verge­ of defeat, a position he had never experienced before.

To save himself, Sukuna used a cunning trick, pre­tending that Megumi had regaine­d control, and extended his arms as if inviting an e­mbrace from the angel. Tragically, Hana fell right into Sukuna's trap, leading to the severe injury of her right arm as he bit it off.

It was clear that Hana had the potential to defeat Sukuna. Had she been able to continue fighting, she might have become the first person in history to defeat the King of Curses. An exce­ptionally skilled jujutsu sorcerer, who possesses formidable power, Hana is therefore known for being one of the few characters who have come close to overthrowing Sukuna.

Final thoughts

Fans have engaged in much speculation and debate­ about what could have happened if Hana had not fallen into Sukuna's trap. Some­ argue that she possesse­d the ability to overcome the­ King of Curses, while others be­lieve that Sukuna was intentionally re­straining himself by not unleashing his complete power.

Although this remains a subjective­ matter, one undeniable­ fact is that Hana placed Sukuna in a position that no one else had before, except Satoru Gojo. In their intense battle­, Gojo proved himself capable of standing up against Sukuna, who was at his full potential.

Tragically, Gojo fell during this fie­rce clash with Sukuna in chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna himself remarked, "We­ll done, Satoru Gojo. I won't forget you for as long as I live," thereby acknowledging Gojo's strength and abilities.

