Yuji could save Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen but at the cost of awakening an ultimate monster

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 was released on April 8, 2024, and the chapter revealed that Itadori Yuji could be the spotlight for the upcoming chapters as he could be a set-up for an awakening. Moreover, Sukuna's downfall could now be in sight as he was overpowered in numbers and power.

But fans recently devised a speculation that could make the Sukuna cycle last a little longer and it is centered around the Tengen merger with humanity. As of yet, Sukuna has Tengen, as Kenjaku transferred the immortal sorcerer to the King of Curses before dying.

Yuji could separate Megumi from Sukuna's body, but the latter still has the body of Tengen, whom he could use as a vessel. Moreover, even if using Tengen as a vessel couldn't work, Sukuna could activate the great merger as all the conditions required for it have already been fulfilled.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why saving Megumi could cause an even bigger calamity

According to chapter 256, Sukuna gets cornered by the sorcerers. Yuji and Choso started the fight by attacking the King of Curses but the latter went towards Maki and hit her with a Black Flash. Moreover, after hitting Maki, he used his cursed technique to keep her out of the fight for a while.

After this Sukuna went against Choso and gave him the same treatment, but the cursed painting pushed him off, and Itadori took over. On the other side, Miguel was planning on leaving the field alongside Larue, but the latter said he still had something to do.

As Itadori prepared a Black Flash to hit Sukuna, the latter prepared himself for the impact of the cursed technique. Suddenly, Sukuna's attention was diverted towards Larue who was using his cursed technique.

Taking advantage of a standing Sukuna who wasn't looking at him, Itadodri landed a Black Flash on him and the chapter ended as the narrator declared that Itadori Yuji had awakened his cursed technique.

Now, even though Itadori awakened his cursed technique, he could still hit Sukuna's soul so, eventually, he could be able to kick Sukuna out of Megumi's body. Although Megumi has no hope for living, this scenario could lead to the demise of the King of Curses.

Sukuna, who could be left without any vessel, could use Tengen's body as a vessel to continue the fight. In earlier chapters, after Yuta managed to hit Kenjaku's brain and kill him, the latter sent the right to activate the merger between humanity and Tengen to Megumi (Sukuna) hoping his will could be passed on to other sorcerers.

However, merging with Tengen could come with some drawbacks, and the biggest one could be the weak body of Tengen that is not suitable for fighting. So, fans speculate that Sukuna could activate the Tengen merger as soon as the immortal sorcerer becomes a vessel for Sukuna. This could result in the production of a humungous cursed spirit that would be under the control of the King of Curses.

Kenjaku started the Culling Games to make the sorcerers that participated in it release cursed energy and create a perfect environment for the Tengen's merger with humanity to happen anytime. This plan was close to fruition but Yuta Okkotsu's wild card left no chance for Kenjaku but to leave his will with someone else.

Currently, Sukuna could be the weakest he has been since the final fight started, and fans speculate that Yuji could kick him out of Megumi's body easily. But freeing Sukuna could result in the activation of the merger between Tengen and humanity, which could result in the emergence of a cursed spirit monster that would be nearly impossible for the sorcerers to handle.

