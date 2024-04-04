Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Yuji Itadori awaken his Cursed Technique in chapter 256? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 will be released on April 8, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already dropped. After a very long time, it seemed like the sorcerers could finally overpower Sukuna in some way, and teamwork could very well be the reason behind his demise.

The chapter also featured a very interesting moment concerning the protagonist of the series, Itadori Yuji, who could be up for an awakening in the upcoming chapters, as indicated by the concluding comments of chapter 256. However, the question asked by many fans is whether he awakened this technique in chapter 256 itself.

Yuji could be the highlight of this chapter, as he first displayed his Blood Manipulation Technique against Sukuna and hit the King of Curses with a Black Flash at the end of the chapter. It was indicated that Itadori Yuji could have awakened his cursed technique in this chapter, and could display it in the upcoming chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Discovering whether or not Itadori Yuji awakened his cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to spoilers, chapter 256 began with a flashback of Gojo Satoru explaining to his students how Black Flash is more dependent on luck, rather than raw strength. The strongest sorcerer also admitted that Nanami Kento does surpass in consecutive Blash Flashes, but when it comes to the total amount of this cursed technique, Gojo Satoru surpasses even Nanami.

The chapter then returned to the current timeline and stated that Itadori Yuji had even surpassed Gojo Satoru in the total number of Black Flash counts. As Sukuna could have awakened his reverse curse technique after using Black Flash on Larue, every sorcerer surrounded the King of Curses for a grand attack.

The first move was made by Yuji and Choso as the former jumped onto the King of Curses, while the latter hit him with his Blood Manipulation technique. Later, Maki also joined the fight and stabbed Sukuna in the chest. As expected, Sukuna evaded all these attacks and hit Maki with another Black Flash while grinning.

The King of Curses later used dismantle to ensure that Maki stayed locked out for a good amount of time. Sukuna later focused his dismantle on Choso, who tried to counter it with his cursed technique but was pushed against a wall, helpless.

Fortunately, Itadori came rushing in with his punches and threw the King of Curses away from Choso. Itadori later hit Sukuna with his newly learned Blood Manipulation technique.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While this was happening, Miguel picked up a gravely injured Larue and stated that their work here was done and it was time to escape, but the latter stated that he still had a duty to perform. This was thanks to Larue's cursed technique, and he still had some stream left.

A unique ability of his cursed technique was revealed, that could not only grab onto someone's physical body, but could also grab onto that person's heart. This buff was showcased on Sukuna, who couldn't move his body anymore. Taking advantage of Sukuna standing idle, Itadori Yuji hit Sukuna with a Black Flash. The chapter ended with the phrase:

"BY UNLOCKING HIS POTENTIAL THROUGH BLACK FLASH, AMIDST THE SCATTERING BLACK SPARKS, ITADORI YUJI AWAKENS"

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the previous chapter, Sukuna could have restored his reverse cursed technique after hitting Larue with a Black Flash. This could indicate that Black Flash holds significant importance in the series, as it acts as a kickstarter to a sorcerer's cursed technique. Sukuna learned this trick from Gojo Satoru in the battle of the strongest, which could also be the inspiration for Itadori Yuji.

Although he didn't showcase anything, Itadori Yuji could have already awakened his cursed technique at the climax of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 as the narration stated. With this, fans could witness the protagonist of the series enjoying a well-deserved spotlight in the upcoming chapters.

