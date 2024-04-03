Official Jujutsu Kaisen art reveals Gojo's internal injuries from fighting Sukuna (& it's gruesome)

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 of the manga is due to come out on April 4, 2024, but there have been some leaks of the content of the said release, including new artwork made by author Gege Akutami. One of the new pieces of artwork included in the volume will be a display of Satoru Gojo's brain and the strain that it had during his final battle with Ryomen Sukuna.

Most readers of the manga already know that Gojo died during his battle with Sukuna but this artwork puts things in a different perspective. It shows the degree of pain and strain Gojo had to go through in this battle, thus highlighting how strong Sukuna is and how the two were pushed to do their best as sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series and manga. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Satoru Gojo's brain strain will be shown in volume 26 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Expand Tweet

Volume 26 of the manga is coming out this week but the artwork showing Satoru Gojo's strained brain due to his battle with Ryomen Sukuna has already been leaked. As was shown in the manga, both characters were really pushed and had to rely heavily on Reverse Cursed Technique to keep fighting, with Sukuna also suffering brain injuries as he was battling Gojo.

However, as most readers of the manga know by now, the King of Curses got the upper hand and managed to kill Gojo, which is a topic that is debated in the fandom to this very day. There is a very vocal part of the fanbase that thinks Gojo shouldn't have been killed and that author Gege Akutami was displaying his dislike of the character, with the latter also being brought up with this new leaked artwork.

Regardless of personal opinions of Gojo's death, there is no denying that it was a watershed moment for the franchise and will determine a lot of plot points moving forward. Depending on Akutami's execution in the coming chapters, Gojo's death could have been the catalyst for a strong conclusion of the series or the sign of a steady decline.

The aftermath of the Gojo vs. Sukuna battle

Gojo and Sukuna in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It is fair to say that Sukuna vs. Gojo was the most awaited battle in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, with the fanbase strongly divided between these two characters when it came to debating who was the most powerful. Considering this battle's weekly reactions online, it is fair to say that it was very well-received, even if the conclusion has been extremely controversial in the anime and manga community.

The common perception in the fandom was that Gojo was at least going to hurt Sukuna to a degree that it would be easier for the other sorcerers to defeat him, but Akutami didn't go in that direction. Therefore, some fans think Gojo's efforts have been undermined or that he has been saved for a return, although both stances are mere speculations.

Final thoughts

Volume 26 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which is due to come out on April 4, 2024, has shown the level of strain that Satoru Gojo's brain went through during his battle with Sukuna. This is a very good example of how much Gojo went through in this fight, although it is worth pointing out that the King of Curses also had the same struggles.

Related articles

"Forgot how to draw Gojo": Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover has mangaka Gege Akutami under fire

How did Gojo Satoru die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Sukuna's plan, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's mysterious MV has fans dreading the latest Gojo news before premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen releases special Gojo VS. Sukuna PV with original art from Gege Akutami