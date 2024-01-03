Jujutsu Kaisen releases special Gojo VS. Sukuna PV with original art from Gege Akutami

On January 3, 2024, Shueisha released a special Gojo Vs, Sukuna PV to celebrate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25. The video consisted of animated manga panels from the Shinjuku Showdown arc, snippets from previous chapters, and a voiceover.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been on a break this week due to the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine being on break. The second season of the anime has just finished airing on December 28, 2023. Releasing the MV during this period was a clever move from Shueisha.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Vs. Sukuna MV commemorates volume 25 release

The MMV, titled “Strongest Vs. Strongest”, was released on Shueisha’s official Shonen Jump YouTube channel at 11.53 pm on January 3, 2024. The MV mostly covered the end of the Culling Game arc and sporadic scenes for later chapters, with two additional panels of Gojo and Sukuna drawn by Mangaka Gege Akutami.

The voiceover introduced the two fighters in a WWE or Boxing match style, with funny commentary on both characters. The narrator remarked that Sukuna is “enthusiastic about cutting things into pieces” and Gojo is “an Idiotic individualist” (roughly translated from original Japanese).

The video also consisted of two iconic lines spoken by Sukuna and Gojo’s voice actors Junichi Suwabe and Yuichi Nakamura, respectively. Sukuna’s “Know your place, fool” (spoken to Mahito) and Gojo’s “I am the strongest” (spoken to Yuji), were both taken from the anime's first season.

Sukuna vs. Gojo in Shinjuku Showdown Arc (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 will be released in print and digital versions on January 4, 2024. The volume will have 208 pages and cover the following 10 chapters from the manga:

Chapter 218: Bath, Part 3

Chapter 219: Bath, Part 4

Chapter 220: Self-Purification, Self-Constraint

Chapter 221: Gain and Loss

Chapter 222: Foretokens

Chapter 223: Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 1

Chapter 224: Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 2

Chapter 225: Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 3

Chapter 226: Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 4

Chapter 227: Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 5

Jujutsu Kaisen manga currently consists of 246 chapters with chapter 247 set to be released at 12 am JST on January 6, 2024. The anime adaptation by Mappa has produced two seasons consisting of 47 episodes and a movie based on the prequel Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

A third season has been announced to be in production with a trailer having been released just after the season 2 finale had aired. The third season is set to adapt the Itadori Execution, Perfect Preparation, and Culling Game arcs.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from March 5, 2018. During the Jump Festa 2024 event on December 16, 2023, mangaka Gege Akutami’s message stated that the manga will likely come to an end by December 2024.