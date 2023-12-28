Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23: Shibuya Arc comes to an end as Yuta Okkotsu returns to Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 47) is the final episode of the second season and depicts the end of the Shibuya Incident arc. It also brings back Yuta Okkotsu to Japan and into Yuji Itadori’s life.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 adapted chapters 136 – 137, with 3 pages from chapter 138 to round off the season. The much-anticipated debut of Naoya Zen’in has been omitted and the pacing appeared considerably slow. There were several extra scenes added to emphasize the scale of the incident.

In the previous episode, Pseudo-Geto absorbed Mahito. Choso revealed him to be the same person who inhabited Noritoshi Kamo. The Kyoto Students, Yuji, and Choso battled Pseudo-Geto as Uraume returned to the battlefield. Yuki Tsukumo also came back and saved Yuji from certain death.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 shows the end of the Shibuya arc and Yuji and Yuta choose opposite ways forward

Yuki Tsukumo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 is titled “Shibuya Incident: Closing the Gate”.

Picking up from episode 22, Yuki and Pseudo-Geto go into a quiet debate about the best way to propagate the next stage of Human evolution. While Yuki maintains that the path lies in breaking away from Cursed Energy altogether, Pseudo-Geto believes that they must Maximize the Cursed Energy potential.

Yuki reminds him that Japan, by virtue of having more Curses and Sorcerers than any other country in the world, has a virtual monopoly on Cursed Energy. If Pseudo-Geto tries to optimize the Cursed Energy by manipulating Master Tengen’s barriers, which maintain the balance in the country, he will make the humans of Japan veritable energy sources.

The global superpowers will not remain idle if such an endless well of power opens up to them and Japan will become the epicenter of chaos. However, Pseudo-Geto knows all this and wants to proceed either way, because his objective is neither peace nor the eradication of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 – The Culling Game

Kenjaku activates Idle Transfiguration in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 (Image via MAPPA)

He has tried to achieve his goal by frequently changing bodies, but he could never exceed his potential. Hence, he needs something more to break free of the limits. Pseudo-Geto reveals that he waited till Mahito evolved via his battle with Yuji before absorbing him because that enhanced his Cursed Technique.

He then uses Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration on the ground, remotely activating the technique on two types of people: those who have ingested Cursed Objects (like Yuji), and those who have the potential for sorcery but not the ability (like Junpei). He transfigures their brains to grant everyone the ability for Sorcery.

Pseudo Geto reveals that the Cursed objects are remains of Sorcerers from eons past, with whom he has made certain binding vows. However, all vows became null the moment he changed bodies. He claims that this is the future of humanity.

Tsumiki in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 (Image via MAPPA)

He then breaks the seal on those Cursed Objects, awakening them. Tsumiki Fushiguro, still comatose in her hospital room, falls into one of the two categories and opens her eyes. Pseudo-Geto reveals to Yuki that he intends to have the awakened sorcerers fight each other in a Culling Game to strengthen them.

He negates Yuki’s belief that Humans are far too rational to kill each other simply because someone tells them to. Uraume returns to his side and reveals that Choso’s blood was poisoned, which has caused the Frost Calm to collapse, freeing Yuji and others.

Pseudo-Geto then releases countless Curses as he and Uraume make their retreat. He taunts Yuji with the Prison realm and issues a reminder to Sukuna that “It” is beginning. As they disappear, he reveals that his goal is to bring back the Golden Era of Jujutsu, the Heian Era.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 – The return of Yuta Okkotsu

Inumaki, at the end of Shibuya in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 (Image via MAPPA)

In the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, the Japanese government descends into chaos as curses run rampant and attack civilians. The officials realize that nearly all of Shibuya has been wrecked, making living in the district impossible. There is a clear discord between different fractions of the Government.

One side wants to make the existence of Curses public knowledge, while the other side wants to confine the chaos to only Tokyo. The value of Yen plummets, as Mei Mei had predicted. The media is heavily censored, leaving citizens in confusion and disarray.

Amidst the chaos, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 shifts focus to a little girl, who is being lured into a trap by a Cursed Spirit. However, Yuta Okkotsu appears in time and saves the girl. It is revealed that Yuta has somehow regained Rika and regained his Special Grade status.

After he sees the girl to safety, he is accosted by the Jujutsu Society higher-ups. He claims that despite being Gojo’s student, Yuji has cut off Inumaki’s arm in Shibuya, and delivers his infamous line:

“I will kill Yuji Itadori myself.”

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 – The aftermath of the Shibuya Incident

In the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Higher-ups issue a notice with five points:

Suguru Geto’s Survival has been confirmed and he has been sentenced to death again. Satoru Gojo has been deemed an accomplice and exiled permanently. Removing the seal from the prison realm will be considered a Criminal act. For inciting Gojo and Geto, Masamichi Yaga has been sentenced to death. The suspension of Yuji Itadori’s execution has been revoked and it is to be carried out immediately. Special-grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu has been appointed Yuji Itadori’s Executioner.

Back in the ruins of Shibuya, Yuki Tsukumo assures Yuji that she will take care of the injured comrades and remaining civilians She clarifies that she is not on their side, but she will meet with Tengen to discuss the situation further. She asks Yuji what the boy will do.

Yuji Itadori, in the aftermath of Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

In the post-credit scene of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23, Yuji is seen walking through Shibuya as November 1, 2018, dawns bright on the empty streets. He takes a deep breath and claps his hands, having decided to eradicate the stray curses roaming the city.

