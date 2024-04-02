Jujutsu Kaisen's mysterious MV has fans dreading the latest Gojo news before premiere

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the official YouTube channel of Shonen Jump uploaded a mysterious video of Jujutsu Kaisen. The video is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12:55 pm JST. Additionally, the YouTube video has revealed no details other than a lotus thumbnail.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 is set to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. As fans would know, the manga volume is set to feature Satoru Gojo's death as part of chapter 256. This has been commemorated with its volume cover, which shows Satoru Gojo smiling. Seemingly, the new video is set to promote the upcoming manga volume.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga to release mysterious MV

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 is set to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Hence, a day before that, the manga series is set to premiere a promotional music video for the upcoming manga volume on Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel. The video will premiere on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12:55 pm JST.

The video is seemingly set to be 11 minutes and 27 seconds long and might reenact the events that are set to take place in the manga volume.

This has been hinted at by the video's thumbnail, which shows a lotus. The lotus was last seen in the manga's chapter 236, titled Go South. It is the same chapter that featured Gojo in the afterlife after he died at the hands of the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

How fans reacted to the YouTube video

Satoru Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the video is being uploaded to promote the 26th volume of the manga series, several fans misinterpreted the upcoming music video to be a reveal about Satoru Gojo.

"They out there paying farewell tributes to gojo man it might be gojover fr."

One fan even claimed that the manga series was set to upload a farewell tribute video for Satoru Gojo. As per them, the video was set to confirm Gojo's death, meaning that the character was never going to return to the series.

The lotus as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 (Image via Shueisha)

While that is far from the truth, other fans began theorizing about his death as well.

"This infamous lotus from 236 is the hope we all need. Return of Gojo Satoru LESSSGOOOO!!!"

One fan immediately identified the lotus from chapter 236 and theorized that the manga series was set to hint at Gojo's return soon.

Another fan also claimed that Gojo was going to return because lotus meant rebirth and enlightenment. Considering how the lotus has been correlated with Gojo's death, there was a good chance that he would return to the series rather than stay dead.

"Gojo coming back the only way I can see them winning against sukuna."

Lastly, another fan theorized that there was no way the jujutsu sorcerers could beat Ryomen Sukuna without Satoru Gojo. Thus, his return was important for the manga to end on a good note.

Evidently, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was in shambles as they tried to decipher the upcoming video. Moreover, they wished for the MV to hint at Gojo's return. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the video premieres.

Related Links

Jujutsu Kaisen hints at the return of Gojo in new official artwork

7 Black Clover characters who can bypass Gojo's infinity

Even the "best ending" for Jujutsu Sorcerers won't heal a certain wound