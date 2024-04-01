Even the "best ending" for Jujutsu Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen won't heal a certain wound (& it's not about Gojo)

With the battle against Ryomen Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga reaching its climax, the manga series could soon end. Hence, several fans have begun speculating the best possible outcomes for each character in the series. Unfortunately, there is a certain old wound that might never heal, and it is not Gojo.

The manga's previous chapter saw Larue and Miguel joining the fight against Ryomen Sukuna. With Sukuna unable to use his techniques, Yuji and Maki rejoined the battle, hoping to defeat the King of Curses. Just then, the manga hinted at Sukuna possibly regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

No development in Jujutsu Kaisen manga can heal Nanami's loss

Sukuna and Maki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga reaching its climax, several fans began speculating the best outcomes for every character in the series. This included speculations for protagonists and antagonists alike.

Reddit user u/ASTRO_GAGZ believed that Yuji would experience a fulfilling death, Yuta would travel the world, and Megumi would finally reach his true potential. The post creator also speculated about several other characters, including Sukuna and Kenjaku. Surprisingly, many fans still believe Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki will return in the manga.

Nanami Kento, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, that is not the case for Nanami Kento, who died long ago. Nanami's death was unlike any other in the series because no major character had passed away until then. Thus, fans weren't expecting the same.

While Gojo's death was also shocking, considering the number of characters who had died before him, it wasn't completely out of the realm of possibilities. Therefore, while most fans believed that Gojo would defeat Sukuna, some speculated that he would lose.

Nanami, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nanami's death was tragic because he had a goal after his time at Jujutsu Tech. He wished to quit the field and go to Malaysia, where he aspired to visit the beaches and live a peaceful life. Unfortunately, he was robbed of the opportunity, leaving fans with a wound that might never heal.

Moreover, MAPPA studio made it worse for fans by depicting Nanami's aspiration in the best possible way. Hence, Nanami not getting to live his dream left fans with a heavy heart.

Satoru Gojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Gojo, his death was shocking, but the manga never revealed if he had any aspirations. He had responsibilities in the Jujutsu world but was freed from them when he died. Moreover, there remains the possibility that he might still be resurrected.

Therefore, Nanami's death was much more tragic for fans. Unfortunately, he died during the Shibuya Incident Arc at the hands of Mahito, making his return impossible. If he had died at Jogo's hands, Shoko Ieiri could have still rescued him, but that isn't the case for Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

