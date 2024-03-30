7 Black Clover characters who can bypass Gojo's infinity

Black Clover characters are known for having some of the most unique abilities in Shonen anime as not many characters in the series possess the same abilities and attacks as others. Given the wide plethora of abilities and spells in the series, there are bound to be several characters who can bypass Satoru Gojo's Infinity. Thus, here we shall look at the Black Clover characters that can bypass Gojo's Infinity.

As explained by Gojo himself in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, Infinity automatically protects him from attacks directed at him. However, the only attacks that are blocked are ones that surpass certain cursed energy levels and any physical attacks if their shape, speed, or mass can harm Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Yami, Julius, and 5 other Black Clover characters who can bypass Gojo's Infinity

1) Asta

Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While fans may think that Asta's Anti-Magic swords can't work on Gojo's Infinity, as evident from the series, Asta's anti-magic swords are essentially anti-energy swords. The swords have not just cut down magic abilities but also curses. Since curses play a significant role in Jujutsu Kaisen's universe, Asta's ability to bypass Gojo's Infinity with his anti-magic swords aligns well with the theme of curses.

Moreover, Asta does not even need to close in on Gojo. As revealed during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, Asta's Demon-Slasher Katana is capable of cutting only its target. Hence, he can essentially bypass Infinity and hit Gojo directly.

2) Zagred

Zagred as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zagred's Word Soul Magic is something that may confuse people. His magic allows him to manifest anything he speaks. Therefore, although it remains unconfirmed, there is a possibility that Zagred could utilize his Word Soul Magic to compel Gojo to disable his Infinity.

Even if Zagred's Word Soul Magic is incapable of such a feat, Zagred also possesses a special trident that dismantles anything it touches and distorts the space around it. Given its effects on spatial abilities, there is a good chance that the trident is capable of bypassing Gojo's Infinity.

3) Dorothy Unsworth

Dorothy Unsworth as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Dorothy Unsworth is shown to be sleeping most of the time, she is one of the most capable Black Clover characters when it comes to taking down her opponents. Her ability, Glamour World, allows her to teleport a person and the space around them inside her special space, similar to a Domain Expansion.

The Glamour World has a passive ability that makes the person inside the space tired as time passes. If the target happens to sleep inside the Glamour World, they die immediately. Considering that the ability does not match any of Gojo's conditions for Infinity, it should work on him.

4) Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When one compares Jack the Ripper to Jujutsu Kaisen characters, the closest character one can notice is Ryomen Sukuna, given their similar slashing ability. Jack the Ripper's Slash Magic is capable of adapting to his opponent's magic, be that Spatial or Gravity magic. Thus, if Gojo and Jack were to have a prolonged fight, Jack's slashes should adapt to Infinity and cut it.

Otherwise, Jack the Ripper's Final Slash should also be able to cut Gojo's Infinity. Right before Jack the Ripper passed away in the manga, he unleashed his Final Slash attack, which was explained to be capable of cutting anything in its way.

5) Yami Sukehiro

Yami Sukehiro as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given that Yami Sukehiro is a mana zone user, he can summon any of his attacks from any obscure area within his zone. This should allow him to attack Gojo while he is protected by his Infinity.

Regardless, Yami has several abilities that could bypass Infinity. Out of those, the most popular one has to be Death Thrust. Death Thrust allows Yami to create a focused blast that can destroy a person's torso. Given that the attack basically thrusts the air, there is no way that Gojo's Infinity can block it.

6) Julius Novachrono

Julius Novachrono as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Julius Novachrono's Time Magic is one of the most unique abilities to be featured in Black Clover. He can effectively utilize his Time Magic to reverse the effects of Infinity to a time when it was inactive. This should essentially allow Julius to bypass it.

Moreover, Julius also possesses the Mana Zone, allowing him to attack Gojo from any distance. In addition, Julius's Chrono Statsis should allow him to render Gojo immobile. He can simply use the ability on Gojo and the space surrounding him, trapping him inside the sphere.

7) Dante Zogratis

Dante Zogratis as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dante Zogratis from Black Clover, similar to Julius Novachrono, has one of the most unique magic abilities in the series. While he possesses Body Magic, he also attains Gravity Magic from Lucifero.

Dante's Gravity Magic should allow him to render Gojo useless by increasing the gravity around him using his Presence of the Demon King ability. This attack itself should be enough to make Gojo immobile. Furthermore, Dante can also use his Gravity Singularity to eliminate Gojo from existence completely.

These were our picks of Black Clover characters who can bypass Gojo's Infinity. If we have missed out on any, do comment below.

