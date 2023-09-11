With the Black Clover manga set to return in December, fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the series. During this time period, they can only theorize about what they could possibly witness when the series returns. That said, the final few chapters before the hiatus gave fans a lot of new information.

As per the latest updates of the manga series, several characters have gotten new powers, helping them rise up the ranks of the strongest characters in the series. Hence, here we will take a look at the top 10 strongest characters in the Black Clover manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Yosuga to Lucius: 10 strongest Black Clover characters, ranked

10) Yosuga Mushogatake

Yosuga Mushogatake as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Despite the fact that fans haven't seen Yosuga Mushogatake fight much, it is well-known to manga fans that he is the strongest Ryuzen Seven. Additionally, the fact that he was in contention to become the Shogun of the Hino Country adds to this reputation.

As evident from the manga, Ichika Yami is quite strong. However, despite her handle of Yoryoku, she is not the strongest Ryuzen Seven. This likely means that Yosuga is miles stronger than her.

9) Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The last time fans saw Noelle Silva, they witnessed her achieve the Valkyrie Dress: Dragon Form. For that form, she assimilated with the Sea God Leviathan with her Valkyrie Dress, allowing her to go toe-to-toe against her mother.

As fans would know, Acier Silva was the captain of the Silver Eagles and quite possibly one of the strongest female Magic Knights in the Clover Kingdom's history. The fact that Noelle can fight against the Paladin form of the same just proves that she has become quite strong.

8) Yami Sukehiro

Yami Sukehiro as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yami Sukehiro is yet to be shown to have any major power-up in the final battle. Despite that, it is difficult to rule out the Black Bulls Captain, considering that he was able to hold out on his own while fighting against Paladin Morgen Faust.

Yami Sukehiro, since the start of the series, has saved his subordinates from the biggest foes. Now that Ichika and Nacht have come to his rescue, fans can rest assured that Yami Sukehiro will recover and save the day yet again for the Clover Kingdom.

7) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mereoleona Vermillion is quite possibly one of the strongest Magic Knights in the entire Clover Kingdom. While she is having trouble fighting Paladin Moris Libardirt, she is yet to back down and is willing to sacrifice herself to take revenge for her subordinates.

Fans last saw her using her new move Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial. While the manga did not show what damage she dealt to her opponent, fans can assume that she must have been able to turn the tables.

6) Moris Libardirt

Moris Libardirt as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moris Libardirt, despite being no Magic Knight, became quite strong after he was granted the powers of a purified devil by Lucius Zogratis. His new powers granted him tentacles, using which, he could disintegrate anything he touched.

In addition, he had regenerative abilities that allowed him to regenerate his tentacles and further attack his opponents. Given the near invincibility of his abilities, he is ranked quite high among the strongest Black Clover characters.

5) Acier Silva

Acier Silva as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Acier Silva, as once explained by Mereoleona herself, was one of the strongest Magic Knights in the Clover Kingdom. As described by the Crimson Lion, Acier Silva would dance across the battlefield while donning her Valkyrie Dress, defeating enemies all around her.

Given that Mereoleona respected Acier, it is to be expected that the Silva was stronger than her. However, now Acier has been turned into a Paladin. With that, she also received new powers from Lucius, making her stronger than ever.

4) Morgen Faust

Morgen Faust as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

The last time fans saw Morgen Faust, he defeated Yami Sukehiro using the new powers that were granted to him by Lucius Zogratis. Following his victory, he declared himself as the strongest Magic Knight, clearly stating that he was stronger than his fellow Paladins.

With that in mind, it is pretty evident that Morgen Faust is stronger than his most Black Clover characters, besides a few exceptions.

3) Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Morgen Faust did declare himself as the strongest Magic Knight, he isn't aware of what Yuno is capable of. Despite the fact that Yuno was fighting alone, he was able to take down on Lucius Zogratis. While there are several more around, his capability to win against one speaks volumes about his powers.

Additionally, he has been able to boost everyone's strength using his Never-Neverland spell. This means that he is not just fighting Lucius but also taking care of everyone else.

2) Asta

Asta as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With Asta managing to one-shot Paladin Damnatio Kira using Zetten in his base form, it has become quite clear that Asta has powered up a lot. Considering that no other Magic Knight has even been able to defeat a Paladin, Asta has to be the strongest character in the Clover Kingdom ranks.

Moreover, he has yet to show the full results of his Zetten training. This could mean that Asta could possibly have a new power-up or ability post-hiatus.

1) Lucius Zogratis

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lucius Zogratis, as seen in the manga, is quite likely taking things lightly for now. Nevertheless, he has been able to fight Yuno, all while creating more versions of himself. Given the variety of magic types he wields right now, it is easy to declare him the strongest character in Black Clover.

Now that Asta and Yuno have finally teamed up, fans could quite possibly see Lucius Zogratis use the full extent of his powers.

These were the several Black Clover characters that we believe are the strongest. If there are other characters you believe should have made the list, do let us know in the comments section below.

