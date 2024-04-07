Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 has given Nobara the perfect return setup thanks to Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 is set to be released on April 8, 2024, but the early spoilers have been released. The spoiler indicated that Yuji could be up for an awakening in the upcoming chapters, and Sukuna could finally be facing a downfall.

As of yet, Yuji is the only person who can hit Sukuna's soul, meaning he can free Fushiguro and kick the King of Curses out of his body. But fans speculate that there could be another character who disappeared during the Shibuya arc who could be of significant importance in the final fight against Sukuna.

That character is Nobara Kugisaki, whose cursed technique, Straw Doll Technique, attacks the soul of her opponent, just the way it affected Mahito during the Shibuya arc. As Yuji has set the stage and made Sukuna vulnerable, it is only a matter of time until Nobara makes her reentry into the series.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion and contains potential spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why Nobara's entry in the battle against Sukuna becomes imminent after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256

Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the spoilers of chapter 256, the chapter started with a flashback of Gojo Satoru lecturing about Black Flash. He claimed that luck played a bigger part in demonstrating this technique, rather than raw strength. He also claimed that he has done a larger amount of Black Flash than Nanami but the latter has a bigger record of showcasing this technique continuously.

Back to the battle where Sukuna was cornered by the sorcerers. The fight started with Yuji and Choso trying their best to overpower Sukuna but the latter diverted his attention to Maki and hit her again with a Black Flash. He also hit her with his cursed technique and then came back after Choso.

Choso tried to overpower the King of Curses with his cursed technique but Sukuna hit him with a Black Flash as well. Choso managed to push him off and Itadori tapped in with his continuous punches. On the other side of the battlefield, Miguel was on his way to escape with Larue but the latter insisted on staying, claiming that he still had something he needed to do.

As Sukuna sensed an upcoming Black Flash from Itadori, he tried to avoid it but his eyes turned towards Larue, thus confusing the King of Curses. This was another one of Larue's cursed technique's effects. This was titled 'Cutie Honey' and captivated Larue's opponent's attention.

With a defenseless Sukuna standing in front of him, Itadori hit him with a Black Flash. As the chapter reached its final panel, the narrator stated that Itadori had awakened his cursed technique.

Fushiguro (left) and Itadori (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 251, Itadori was able to hit Sukuna's soul (inside Megumi's body), which triggered Fushiguro to take his body back. Unfortunately, the latter had lost all hope for living and requested the protagonist to stop. Itadori could therefore be the only person who can attack Sukuna's soul directly.

With the protagonist now fully awakened, he could beat the King of Curses alone in the upcoming chapters. But as Gege Akutami has established the character of his series' antagonist, Yuji would need some help from another person who could hit Sukuna's soul. But no one other than him on the battlefield can do so, unless fans pay attention to outside the battlefield and look at the options.

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 125, Nobara was gravely injured by Mahito's cursed technique and was taken away for healing. Since then, she hasn't returned. Earlier in the series, she showed the potential of her cursed technique against Mahito and was the only person who could hit the cursed spirit's soul, thus endangering his life.

Nobara's cursed technique was the Straw Doll Technique. This technique involved her getting a body part of her opponent and placing it on a doll to damage her opponent by doing so on the doll, kind of like a voodoo doll ritual.

How Nobara's return could help against Sukuna

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As of yet, Itadori is not expecting the arrival of Nobara because he assumes her to be dead after Mahito assaulted her. But her return could be a deciding factor in determining the winner of the final fight.

Returning against Sukuna in the current ongoing fight where Itadori has the upper hand could be her best return. As Itadori continues to beat Sukuna, Nobara could make an entry, thus surprising the King of Curses with her Straw Doll technique and the protagonist with her being alive.

Read also:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers: Yuji gets his true awakening as he attacks Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen official PV reignites hopes of Gojo's return

Yuji's final awakening in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 sets him up for true greatness

Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Yuji Itadori awaken his Cursed Technique in chapter 256? Explored