Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: Major spoilers to expect

With the release week of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 at hand, fans are excitedly discussing and debating what could be in store next for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga. Likewise, fans are desperate to find any and all spoiler information on the upcoming release that they can, searching every corner of the internet for said leaks.

Unfortunately, there are currently no verifiable spoilers or other leaked information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246’s events available at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for this information to become available, with the series’ spoiler process set to begin within the next 24-48 hours.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246’s key events and paths can likely be predicted fairly easily given where the previous issue left off for fans. While there is one narrative direction that makes the most sense to take, Akutami could surprise fans with a sudden and unpredictable shift in perspective to other events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 could potentially switch back to Yuta and Takaba versus Kenjaku

Major spoilers to expect

More likely than not, however, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 will stick with a focus on Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s efforts versus Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, this will be the first potential route for the issue discussed. Given that Sukuna has launched a widespread counterattack after Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing failed to capture his Cursed Technique, fans will likely see the other sorcerers besides Higuruma and Yuji retreat.

Rather, fans can expect to see them attempt to retreat, with Sukuna unlikely to simply allow this to happen. This should prompt Yuji to begin his one-on-one fight with Sukuna using what appears to be his brand new Cursed Technique. This will be especially interesting considering that the one punch Yuji landed via his new Cursed Technique seemingly affected Sukuna greatly.

From here, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 should see the other sorcerers besides Yuji and Higuruma escape, possibly with the help of Ui Ui’s spatially-based Cursed Technique. Regardless of exactly how it happens, however, the issue should be setting up a one-on-one or two-on-one between Yuji and Sukuna, with Higuruma possibly assisting the former.

Even if Higuruma remains on the battlefield, however, Yuji should be the one taking point in their fight. Likewise, a majority of the coming release’s pages should show Yuji and Sukuna brutally fighting each other, setting up a brief pause in the issue’s final moments. In these final moments, fans can expect some sort of tease on just how greatly affected Sukuna is by Yuji’s Cursed Technique.

All of that being said, one other possibility for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 is a sudden shift in perspective back to Yuta Okkotsu and Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku. This shift would likely open up with Yuta and Takaba trying to get Kenjaku to elaborate on what he means by someone inheriting his will, suspecting that he has some unknown ally.

However, they’re unlikely to get any straight answers, with Kenjaku either stringing them along for the issue’s entirety or his backstory beginning. The latter seems more likely considering current circumstances, as it provides a natural way to introduce Kenjaku’s inheritor while also establishing exactly who Kenjaku is and what his origins are.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.