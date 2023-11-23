Jujutsu Kaisen plans to give Yuji the Eren treatment after chapter 243

Jujutsu Kaisen has inarguably been inspired by many urban legends as well as other manga. Sukuna stands as the prime example of this since he directly references a real myth. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 revealed cryptic dialogues from Kenjaku that suggested the existence of a contingency plan that might be used to carry out his plan of reigniting the Heian era in the modern age.

Kenjaku's dialogue might actually be linked to his connection with Yuji since he took over the latter's mother's body and gave birth to the protagonist. It might also be possible that Yuji turns into the antagonist of the story by inheriting Kenjaku's intentions, mirroring Eren's transformation from hero to villain after inheriting his father's memories.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen and reflects the author's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji will consume Sukuna and become the calamity of the modern age

The narrative trajectory of Jujutsu Kaisen took a dramatic turn with the introduction of Itadori in the inaugural chapter, unleashing Sukuna and becoming the catalyst for chaos in the story. As the series progresses, Chapter 243 presents a pivotal moment with Kenjaku's apparent defeat via decapitation, accompanied by cryptic dialogue hinting at the inheritance of intentions and will.

One prevailing theory posits that Yuji, the central character, is integral to the unfolding events, potentially serving as the linchpin in the realization of Kenjaku's plans. A prevailing notion suggests that Kenjaku, revealed as Yuji's mother, might have conducted an experiment, positioning the latter as a vessel for the reincarnation of his intentions. This also mirrors the development of Attack on Titan's Eren from being a hero to a villain after he inherited memories from his father.

Eren as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This proposed reincarnation, however, diverges from the conventional understanding, as Yuji is slated to inherit and enact Kenjaku's mysterious plan. While Kenjaku's ultimate objectives remain undisclosed, prevalent conjectures propose that the purported plan to merge humans with Tengen may be a stepping stone. The broader ambition may involve reigniting the golden age of sorcery, initiating what can be termed as "Another Heian Era" in contemporary times.

There have been many theories surrounding Sukuna's origin, notably the Siamese twin and Kodoku ritual theories. It is speculated that Sukuna emerged from a twin, consuming its counterpart for a substantial power boost, aligning with a recurrent theme in Jujutsu Kaisen—sacrifice leading to empowerment. Notable examples include Maki's considerable power up following Mai's demise.

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Heian Era, where Sukuna stood as the central figure, holds essential importance. Kenjaku's aspirations may involve revitalizing a new Heian Era, potentially pivoting around Yuji as the focal point rather than Sukuna, and essentially making him "Sukuna of the modern age."

The concept of binding vows, exemplified by Sukuna and Yuji's forgotten vow, might be revisited. It is postulated that Kenjaku might have engaged in a comparable binding vow with Yuji at birth, positioning this vow as the crux of the protagonist's existence and potentially unlocking certain instructions or instincts within Yuji that will eventually lead the latter to enact Kenjaku's plan for his own.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna possessing Yuji (Image via MAPPA)

Building on the theme of consuming a twin for empowerment, a recurrent motif, it is posited that Kenjaku's design for Yuji involves consuming his own brothers and eventually Sukuna himself. Yuji himself has been consuming his "brothers" and his dialogues also suggest that he will consume Sukuna if it is needed to defeat him.

Final Thoughts

Crucially, Sukuna and Yuji have consistently been addressed in tandem, depicted as the epicenter of the chaos permeating the modern age. Consequently, it is conceivable that Sukuna, acting as the supposed twin, may be the entity that will eventually be consumed by Yuji. This will eventually lead to Yuji becoming a calamity like Sukuna was back in the Heian Era.

