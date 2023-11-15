Jujutsu Kaisen: Every way how Yuji can be related to Sukuna, explained

Every Jujutsu Kaisen fan knows about Yuji and Sukuna’s unique relationship. Contained within the main protagonist's body, yet unable to have full control, the King of Curses should have been able to destroy Yuji’s soul. Yet, for some reason, he hasn’t. There are many theories as to why this has happened, but a key one is the idea that Yuji is directly related to Sukuna in some way.

Itadori Yuji’s own origins are very murky, with his only known family being his grandfather, Itadori Wasuke, who passed away shortly in the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen. So, does Sukuna's relationship with Yuji go beyond inhabiting the same body?

Disclaimer: [This article will contain spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.]

How Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuji and Sukuna could be closer than ever thought

1) A familial relationship

Due to the mystery surrounding Yuji’s bloodline, it is very possible that he is a direct descendant of the Ryomen clan, from whom Sukuna hails. After all, one of the few things his grandfather attempted to do before his death was pass on knowledge of Yuji’s parentage. He never did manage to do it, leaving it a mystery, something to be later revealed.

If Yuji has the blood of the Ryomen within him, this would also explain his more superhuman abilities. Even before he began housing Sukuna’s soul, he had powers far beyond human expectations. This would line up with the concept of heavenly restriction. Yuji, who had no cursed energy, may have been blessed with his superhuman skills through the blood of Ryomen.

2) Yuji, part curse, part human

One of the darker parts of Jujutsu Kaisen’s story is the nine Cursed Womb Death Paintings, born through a woman who was half-curse and half-human. This resulted in a number of special-grade curses that lack a drive of their own but make excellent vessels to be inhabited. Could Yuji be one of these curses?

This would again explain his lack of parents and the enigmatic circumstances behind Yuji’s enhanced abilities. If he was born superhuman and attuned to curse energy, this could be how Sukuna did not immediately kill Yuji, who is supposedly a ‘normal person.’ This doesn’t directly tie Sukuna to Yuji, but it does tie them in other distinct ways—through their shared existence as curses.

3) A reincarnation of Sukuna

Within Yuji’s mind, Sukuna materializes in a very specific way—in a form very similar to Yuji’s own. This is distinct from his appearance when he is possessing Yuji’s body, implying this may be a more truthful representation of Sukuna’s form.

Of course, Sukuna’s true form doesn't really look too much like Yuji, with four arms, four eyes, and a hulking physique. But he definitely could've looked like Yuji in his youth, given his bright red hair and a vaguely similar appearance. If an artist makes a comparison like this, it's usually not just a coincidence but meant to draw an obvious parallel or connection.

With all these similarities in mind, it's possible that Yuji is, in some way, a reincarnation of Sukuna. Not an exact one, but one similar to him in both appearance and soul. This is why he can resist Sukuna, because Yuji is, on some level, also Sukuna.

Concluding thoughts

With the current events of the manga, Sukuna looms as a bigger threat to Yuji and friends yet, and with such a presence, something is bound to be revealed.

While it's impossible to tell for certain now, it is likely that Yuji’s origins will at some point be an important revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen. Will he be Sukuna’s inheritor or reincarnation? A half-curse-born vessel of darkness? Or is Yuji simply Yuji, with no further elaboration needed? Time will tell, and it may just be a shocking reveal that will forever twist the story of Jujutsu Kaisen.

