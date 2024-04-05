Yuji's final awakening in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 sets him up for true greatness 

Yuji Itadori completely stole the spotlight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, as he not only went toe-to-toe against Sukuna once again, but he also managed to land a devastating Black Flash on the King of Curses.

Yuji is a character who often tends to get overlooked by a lot of fans, despite being the main character of the series. The major complaint regarding his character was that he neither seemed to undergo any sort of progression nor gain any significant powerups that would put him on equal footing with the antagonists of the series.

Fortunately, the recent chapters of the manga appear to have altered the fans' opinion of him. In fact, the hype surrounding Yuji has only increased following the release of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, as it seemingly set him up to receive a major awakening that might just be the key to defeating Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Yuji's new awakening may lead him to surpass Sukuna

Yuji Itadori's explosive growth in the recent chapters of the manga, which was on full display throughout his fight against Sukuna, has completely altered everyone's perception of him. It has also removed any shadow of doubt regarding his capabilities.

Furthermore, Gege Akutami himself confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 that Yuji has surpassed Gojo's record of total number of Black Flashes used in his fights. It is to be noted that Black Flash isn't a technique that anyone can use at their will. In fact, it has been stated that it mostly relies on the sorcerer's luck.

However, Yuji is the only one who has the ability to make his opponents think otherwise. He was even able to tie Nanami's record of landing four consecutive Black Flashes during his fight against Hanami.

As such, one can see why Gojo had faith that Yuji would be able to surpass him one day, which is something Yuji has already managed to accomplish with less than one year of experience in Jujutsu sorcery.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

On a separate note, it should be taken into consideration that Sukuna is currently in a severely weakened state and cannot fight with his full power against the sorcerers. That said, he has managed to dispose off pretty much everyone who stood up to him after Gojo's death, including the likes of Yuta, Kashimo and Higuruma.

That said, Yuji is pretty much the only one who keeps getting back into the fight, despite suffering injuries that would have normally killed any other sorcerer. In addition to his extraordinary strength and endurance, Yuji gained the ability to use Reverse Cursed Technique and Blood Manipulation. These two new powerups have helped him tremendously during his ongoing fight against Sukuna.

After hitting Sukuna with a devastating Black Flash at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, Yuji is seemingly being set up to receive a new awakening that might just help him put an end to Sukuna's carnage. Although this is just mere speculation, Yuji getting a final awakening isn't completely outside the realm of possibilities.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The remaining Jujutsu sorcerers are in pretty bad shape as of now, with Maki suffering a second Black Flash and a close-range Dismantle attack from Sukuna, and Larue still reeling from the after-effects of Sukuna's first Black Flash. Choso is also in a pretty bad condition, especially after suffering a Black Flash from Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256.

This leaves only Yuji and Miguel to take the fight to Sukuna and try to end the battle as soon as possible. As such, Yuji would certainly need a new awakening this time if he hopes to be the one to end the bitter rivalry between him and the King of Curses.

Despite being in a severely weakened state following his battle against Satoru Gojo, the power gap between Sukuna and the rest of the characters is still too much. So far, the King of Curses has been able to lay waste to almost everyone who stood before him, from the likes of Higuruma to Kusakabe.

With the rest of the cast of characters down for the count, fans are hoping that Yuji will finally get the spotlight he deserves by overpowering Sukuna, and exact his revenge on the latter for every horrendous act committed by the same. Therefore, it can be concluded that Yuji has to receive a new awakening if he hopes to make a final stand against his bitter rival.

