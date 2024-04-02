"This truly was our Jujutsu Kaisen": Fans invent ridiculous ending scenarios to cope with Akutami's writing

One of Jujutsu Kaisen's greatest effects is getting people attached to certain characters despite their limited screentime. However, these attachments usually don't last for a long time, given how the mangaka Gege Akutami gets rid of the majority of the cast of characters, either for the plot or for the sake of character development for others.

Considering that the current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga looks extremely bleak for the protagonists, fans have resorted to creating imaginary scenarios for the ending of the series. However, most of the time, these scenarios are either absurd or unlikely to occur, as they are mostly created by fans to cope with Akutami's writing for the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen fans resorted to the fanmade scenario

Fanmade scenarios are often a fun way to predict the direction in which the storyline of a series might end up going. However, for the Jujutsu Kaisen community, these scenarios act as an escape from the reality of the story, as they often represent wishful thinking from the fans.

In the latest fanmade scenario created by @SpeedyOnSpeed on X, Satoru Gojo officially returned from the dead in chapter 288 of the manga and reunited with his students and allies. He then proceeded to engage in a rather cheesy conversation with Yuji, following which they all attacked Sukuna together.

Yuji, Megumi, Nobara and Gojo as seen in the anime

They eventually managed to defeat Sukuna, which led to the King of Curses being visibly shocked at his first loss. Afterwards, Gojo was seen making a rather amusing remark, rendering the entire scenario both silly and hilarious.

Fans of Akutami's magnum opus resorting to alternative or hypothetical scenarios is simply a result of the cruel fates suffered by their favorite characters. Satoru Gojo, Nobara Kugisaki, and Kento Nanami are some great examples of fan favorite characters whose deaths inspired a plethora of fanmade scenarios where these characters got to live out their best lives.

How fans reacted to the latest fanmade scenario

The infamous phrase 'This truly was our Jujutsu Kaisen' has become a popular meme among the fandom these days, as they have been using this in several fanmade scenarios for the past few months. In fact, some fans actually used this phrase to react to the latest scenario.

Another fan complimented the scenario by claiming that it was beautiful. However, this was probably just a satirical remark, especially since the scenario itself was unserious in the first place.

"I'm crying this is beautiful."

On the other hand, another fan jokingly stated that immediately after the said scenario, there would be a timeskip, which would then follow a young man with pink hair. The name of the series would then be revealed to be 'Itadori Buji: Jujutsu Kaisen Next Generations', similar to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

"Then there's a timeskip with a young man with pink hair and it cuts to "Itadori Buji: Jujutsu Kaisen Next Generations""

Yuji, Nobara and Megumi as seen in the anime

Another fan stated that they were relieved to finally see some actual good writing in Jujutsu Kaisen, taking a jab at Akutami for killing their favorite characters.

“Phew! Some actual good writing in JJK!”

Lastly, one fan praised the scenario by saying that it was 'peak writing', and that Gege Akutami should take notes from this.

"peak writing. gege needs to take notes."

This fanmade scenario was certainly one of the most hilarious ones in recent memory. It presented a future that will certainly never see the light of day, as the future mentioned in the scenario was pretty absurd to begin with.

