Secret behind Sukuna's Fuga may have been in front of Jujutsu Kaisen fans all along

Ryomen Sukuna has proven himself to be the undisputed King of Curses in the recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as he continues to dominate his opponents despite being in a severely weakened state.

His unmatched power and vast knowledge about Jujutsu sorcery is a dangerous combination that gives him a significant edge against pretty much every single Jujutsu Kaisen character.

One of his most mysterious yet powerful abilities is perhaps, his Fire Arrow, an attack which not only leveled the entire city of Shibuya, but also helped him defeat Jogo and Mahoraga in a single shot. Although very little is known about Sukuna's Fire powers as of now, a recent fan theory suggested that the secret behind it may have been in front of everyone all along.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan theory seemingly reveals the secret behind Sukuna's 'Fuga'

Ryomen Sukuna used the 'Fuga' ability against Jogo (image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Sukuna was revealed to have fire-based powers as well, which he used in his two battles during the Shibuya Incident. In his first battle against Jogo, Sukuna was seen chanting 'Fuga' (open), following which he was able to manipulate fire according to his will.

By using this newly-revealed ability, Sukuna formed a Fire Arrow, using which he completely obliterated Jogo in one single hit. He later used the same technique in his fight against Mahoraga as well, which proved to be powerful enough to completely disintegrate his opponent. That said, not much is known about this ability of Sukuna, as he has not used it since the Shibuya arc.

However, a recent fan theory on Reddit seemingly solved the mystery surrounding this powerful ability. A user named u/TurbulentWave51 posted a theory on the r/Jujutsufolk community, where he elaborated how the mangaka Gege Akutami had already explained the fundamentals behind Sukuna's 'Fuga' ability with the introduction of Hajime Kashimo.

The original poster started off the theory by saying that Akutami has a habit of presenting concepts in the story through the introduction of new characters. He then presents these concepts to the main characters at the right time, thereby giving them more powers and making them stronger.

The user then cited some examples to prove their claim, which included the introduction of Simple Domain, Falling Blossom Emotion, Hollow Wicker Basket, and lastly, the chants.

It is to be noted that the first three techniques, which are a countermeasure to Domains, were introduced by secondary characters, which were then used by central characters during their fights. Lastly, the chants, which were used by Satoru Gojo at the beginning of his fight against Sukuna, boosted the former's power by 200%. These chants were later used by Sukuna to perform his World Bisecting Slash, which is perhaps his strongest ability to date.

The second part of the poster's theory emphasized on the chants, which seemingly changes the properties of Jujutsu techniques, thereby resulting in greater power and effectiveness. Given that Sukuna has been shown to be a master at casting chants or incantations, the poster concluded that his 'Fuga' chant resulted in an increase in the powers of the flame and gave it the shape of an arrow.

The last part of the poster's theory focused on the most important question - where did the flames come from in the first place? The poster then explained that the answer to this was related to the first part of their theory, which emphasized on the introduction of concepts through secondary characters.

As per the poster, the flame transformation has already been used by a separate character during the Culling Game arc. The said character is none other than Hajime Kashimo, whose role in the story, as per the poster, was to showcase the special characteristics of his Cursed Energy.

Sukuna demolished Mahoraga with his Fire Arrow (image via MAPPA)

Just like how Kashimo imbued the property of electricity to his Cursed Energy, Sukuna did the same with the property of flames. Following this, Sukuna used enchantments to give a proper form and an increase in power to the flames. With this, the original poster concluded their theory.

As one can see, the three parts of the poster's theory certainly make sense after taking into consideration everything that has been shown in the story so far. Since a proper explanation is yet to be given for Sukuna's 'Fuga' ability, this theory is one that seems feasible, especially after considering the similarities between Kashimo's electric powers and Sukuna's flame powers.

As such, fans can assume this theory to be a plausible explanation for Sukuna's 'Fuga' ability, at least until an official explanation is given by Gege Akutami.

