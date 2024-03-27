Gege's love for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen is also his biggest headache (and the reason is obvious) 

Ryomen Sukuna currently stands on top of the entire powerscaling system of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Following the devastating events of the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown, Sukuna has cemented himself as the strongest sorcerer to ever exist.

In fact, his fight against the Jujutsu sorcerers has been somewhat one-sided till date, especially since he somehow manages to defeat pretty much everyone who appears in front of him.

Sukuna's ongoing streak of victories has led many fans to believe that he is Gege Akutami's personal favorite character, seeing as to how he manages to emerge victorious against anyone and everyone. That said, Gege's love for Sukuna comes with its own set of problems, given how it has now driven him into a corner.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege's love for Sukuna might end up becoming his biggest problem

Ever since Satoru Gojo's death, Sukuna has been on an unstoppable rampage, as every character who steps on the battlefield to fight him either ends up dead, or severely wounded.

With each passing chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna's list of victims keeps on expanding. So far, in the Shinjuku Showdown, the King of Curses has trampled over almost the entirety of the cast, including Satoru Gojo, Hajime Kashimo, Hiromi Higuruma, Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Choso, Maki Zen'in, and Atsuya Kusakabe.

Despite being in a severely weakened state, following his battle against Gojo, Sukuna has somehow managed to outmaneuver and overpower every single Jujutsu sorcerer who has gone up against him.

After Gojo lost his battle against Sukuna, the future of the Jujutsu world immediately looked bleak. This is because fans knew there was no logical way for anyone other than Gojo to pose a threat to the undisputed King of Curses.

In the recent chapters of the manga, fans got to witness some epic moments like Yuji using Reverse Cursed Technique and Blood Manipulation, Yuta unleashing his Domain for the first time, and Maki inflicting a fatal wound on Sukuna. However, none of it mattered in the end, since Sukuna managed to brutally injure all three of them, thereby momentarily taking them out of the fight.

The fact that none of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters has managed to turn the tide of the battle against Sukuna, goes to show that Gege Akutami currently has no plans of making the King of Curses lose. In fact, many have speculated that Sukuna is actually Gege's favorite character, which would explain his ridiculous plot armor.

That said, Gege's love for Sukuna presents an entirely new problem of its own - there is seemingly no logical way for the King of Curses to lose now. Characters like Yuta and Maki, who were built up to be some of the strongest sorcerers of the modern era, are currently in a critical condition. Hakari is currently locked in a deadly battle against Uraume, hence he is unable to focus on Sukuna.

Yuji, who managed to put up a pretty good fight against Sukuna, is also in a critical state. Even Kusakabe, who was being hyped up as the strongest Grade One sorcerer, is now almost at death's door.

Although Yuta's mentor Miguel made his return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 and joined the fight against Sukuna, fans have little hope for his victory.

Therefore, as one can see, Gege Akutami's love for Sukuna has completely driven him into a corner, where he currently has no logical way of making the villain lose.

Even if Sukuna does end up losing sometime in the near future, his loss likely wouldn't make much sense, especially since there currently seems to be no one who can even hold a candle to his power.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, fans are still holding on to hope that Gege Akutami will provide a satisfying conclusion to his magnum opus.

As such, it will certainly be interesting to see how he manages to write his way out of the current situation of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which inspires little hope for the survival of the beloved cast of characters.

