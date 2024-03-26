What Gege is cooking in Jujutsu Kaisen will leave you "Shik Shak Shok"

Within the dark and mystical realm of Jujutsu Kaisen, sorcerers fight with evil beings derived from human emotions called Curses. But one name undoubtedly sticks out among them: Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses.

Sukuna's comeback echoes a dark era as his unquenchable thirst for power and destruction threatens to plunge the world into chaos once more. History is repeating itself as exceptional sorcerers like Yuji Itadori, Maki Zenin, and Yuta Okkotsu are emerging, just like the heroes of the Heian era.

Gege Akutami, the mastermind behind Jujutsu Kaisen, weaves a cyclical narrative—the sorcerers rise, fall, and rise again. It is evident that Sukuna's return is a reflection of the past, suggesting a recurrent theme. With his malice beyond limits and unmatched powers, could history be repeating itself?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Recurring pattern of Jujutsu Kaisen

A thousand years ago, during the Heian Era, Sukuna reigned supreme. Feared and respected by humanity, he was known as an Imaginary Demon, when in truth, he was a sorcerer known as the Disgraced One. Jujutsu sorcerers of that era fought bravely against him but were defeated one by one.

Through his mastery of jujutsu, Sukuna split his power into 20 indestructible fingers, transforming him into a cursed object after his death. Each finger contains a fragment of his power, waiting to be reclaimed. Sukuna’s curse extends beyond immortality as he desires a release from eternal existence- a true death.

Yuji eating Sukuna's finger in episode 1 (Image via MAPPA)

Fast-forward to the present day. Gojo Satoru, hailed as the greatest sorcerer alive, faced off against Sukuna. However, Sukuna triumphed over Gojo, resurrecting in his actual form by using Megumi's body as a vessel. Now, Sukuna is stronger than ever, and fear engulfs humanity.

Gege's comparisons between the Heian period and the present reveal that the fall of sorcerers in the past is similar to the defeat and despair of the current generation. The cyclical nature of history suggests that Sukuna’s resurgence may lead to another wipeout, leaving only a lone sorcerer to defy destiny.

One strange term that has emerged in the vast ocean of internet trends is 'Shik Shak Shok.' The phrase has gained popularity on social media as a meme-worthy statement as it's the ideal description for pictures, videos, or narratives with shocking conclusions. Since this ending to Jujutsu Kaisen will undoubtedly shock many, ‘Shik Shak Shok’ is fitting indeed.

Whispers spread throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen community amid all of this chaos. Would there be another great sorcerer strong enough to take on Sukuna? The answer lies in the shadows, waiting to be revealed.

The possibility of history repeating itself

The plot revolves around Yuji Itadori's unique relationship with Sukuna. As Gege has hinted before, Yuji’s potential is far greater than his physical strength. As he learns to harness Sukuna’s techniques, Yuji gets closer to becoming the exceptional sorcerer destined to take on the King of Curses.

However, if the cycle repeats, it would mean the death of all other sorcerers, leading to a final showdown between Yuji and Sukuna. Knowing Sukuna and his capacity for evil, he will likely activate the merger, leaving Yuji with no other option but to kill him along with Megumi, ultimately ending his suffering.

Final thoughts

As it stands, Sukuna is still the strongest being alive, and the sorcerers need a miracle to overpower the King of Curses. Although Yuji doesn't possess an innate cursed technique, his versatility and resolve make him stand out. He learns quickly, adapts on the fly, and fights with unwavering determination. His physical strength and Sukuna's techniques make him a wildcard.

Humanity's greatest asset might be Yuji's unpredictable nature, and like those before him, he may sacrifice everything to protect it. Will he become the exceptional sorcerer or fall prey to Sukuna's evil? It's unclear if he will be able to end the cycle of Jujutsu Kaisen and overthrow Sukuna's rule. But one thing is clear: the fate of sorcerers and humanity rests on Yuji’s shoulders.

