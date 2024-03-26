The series Jujutsu Kaisen has amassed a huge following through its intense storyline and unexpected character demises, but is now facing criticism for becoming too repetitive, especially among its Japanese audience.

The series, praised both in the West and Japan, is in its final arc with the formidable Ryumen Sukuna posing as the ultimate villain. However, the pattern of jujutsu sorcerers continuously battling Sukuna only to be defeated has sparked a discussion on the platform X about its predictability and the craving for a more innovative narrative approach.

Are Jujutsu Kaisen fans growing tired of their own fandom? The latest comments suggest so

The latest chapter leak of Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc has further fueled fans' frustration with the series' direction. The leak revealed key details about Kusakabe's defeat, a character previously hyped as the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer. This event has led to discussions on how the final arc is becoming too repetitive, with the storyline seemingly unable to generate fresh intrigue or unexpected outcomes.

Fans are upset because they think the series isn't moving forward and is just doing the same things instead of growing and changing the story, which is what they were hoping for.

A fan online seems irritated because people who don't like Jujutsu Kaisen appear to be focusing on minor details to fault the manga. This fan's frustration shows not just the exhaustion from the ongoing criticism, but also the disappointment from seeing a source of happiness now becoming an endless cycle of complaints.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans voice concern over series stagnation

Many Jujutsu Kaisen fans have spoken up about their issues with what's happening in the recently leaked chapter 254. A user named @rodneybogg pointed out that there's no real excitement building up in the latest episodes, and that the battles are starting to feel dull.

They also mentioned that in every chapter, Sukuna makes some big statements that fans get excited about, as if it's a major moment of character growth.

"Bro, please stop the cap. The complaint is simple: there's no tension. After Sukuna transformed, every fight got boring by the page. Sukuna says some whimsical platitude for the fans and you treat it like it's peak character development."

This fan's straightforward opinion points to a larger story. It's not only about minor issues; it's about the concern that Jujutsu Kaisen may not be as exciting as it used to be.

Amidst the ongoing debates, another fan (@HeadDDonut) voiced their opinion. Instead of focusing on small details about style or characters, they wished for better storytelling, revealing yet another reason for the growing dissatisfaction in the fandom.

This fan's words were straightforward and to the point, reflecting a preference for narrative advancement over repetitive plot devices:

They said,

"We like stories that actually progress and doesn’t go in cycles over and over y’know."

Some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not exactly thrilled right now due to a chapter that got leaked prematurely—although, it's important to note that this chapter is yet to officially release. It showed a strong character named Kusakabe losing, and now people are saying the show keeps doing the same things and isn't giving them anything new. They think the story is not moving forward.

Fans are arguing about where the show is going. While some are sticking up for it and telling others not to complain too much, many other fans think the show isn't as exciting as before because it didn't make good promises to make characters more interesting. What a lot of them want is a story that changes and grows, not one that keeps on repeating itself.