Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale's hidden details prove why MAPPA was the right studio choice

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wrapped up in December 2023 and had 23 episodes. The episodes thoroughly covered both the Hidden Inventory arc and the Shibuya Incident arc. Season 3 has already been confirmed and it is set to delve into the Culling Games arc.

Despite the initial opening spoilers for the Shibuya Incident arc, the studio displayed finesse by incorporating subtle adjustments. These modifications not only hinted at each episode's events but also demonstrated a keen commitment to maintaining suspense and engaging the audience in the unfolding narrative.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Every Major alteration of the opening

Jujutsu Kaisen's season 2 initiated the Shibuya Incident arc on August 31, 2023, commencing with Episode 6. The arc, a comprehensive adaptation of the Shibuya Incident, revealed slightly altered openings every few episodes. Unfortunately, though, it contained significant spoilers for pivotal events in the season.

Despite the initial alignment with the arc's foreshadowed events, the opening underwent minor adjustments throughout subsequent episodes to accurately reflect major occurrences within each episode. The alterations aimed to synchronize the evolving narrative and maintain a cohesive representation of the Shibuya Incident arc's unfolding developments.

The majority of alterations in the opening sequences of Jujutsu Kaisen's season 2 primarily pertain to visual enhancements. Examples include brightening Jogo's flames, incorporating additional facial details in Gojo's portrayal, and animating Toji's hands during the opening. The principal highlights materialize in Episode 20 and Episode 23.

In the original opening, towards its conclusion, viewers are presented with an overview of the entire Shibuya region. However, in Episode 20, the depiction of Shibuya is altered, the entire area is blacked out to symbolize the actual "Shibuya Incident," wherein Sukuna atomizes the entire region.

Another noteworthy change in Episode 20 is observed towards the conclusion of the opening. While the original opening features all major characters confidently standing, in Episode 20's opening, every character is absent. This signifies the tangible consequences of the Shibuya Incident arc, notably the deaths of Nanami and Nobara.

Episode 23 introduces another significant alteration. The customary frame of Ieri Shoko standing on a railing with a cigarette is replaced by Yuta. This adjustment serves as foreshadowing for the subsequent events and the much-anticipated debut and return of Yuta Okkotsu, constituting one of the pivotal moments in the episode.

Fan reactions to the changes in the opening

The alterations to the opening sequences have garnered widespread acclaim. It prompted numerous jests about the uncanny correlation between the depicted characters and their eventual demise in the Shibuya Incident arc. This facet has become a source of humor within the fan community. The omission of Shoko Ieiri from the opening has also sparked discussion.

Some took this as an opportunity to highlight her perceived lack of involvement throughout the Shibuya Incident arc and even the entire manga. Ieiri's apparent inactivity also became a subject of commentary among enthusiasts. This happened even though she was acknowledged within the Jujutsu society fo her ability to regenerate entire limbs through reverse cursed techniques.

Final Thoughts

The meticulous attention to detail and nuanced alterations in the opening sequences underscore MAPPA's excellence as the ideal studio for animating Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Despite recent controversies, MAPPA's capability shines through, demonstrating its mastery in adapting the intricate nuances of the manga.

Their adept handling of the series, evident in the thoughtful modifications, reinforces MAPPA's standing as one of the premier studios, undoubtedly well-suited for bringing Jujutsu Kaisen to life on screen.