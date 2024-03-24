Kusakabe's defeat proves that Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc has become too repetitive

Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc leak has stirred significant interest, especially around Atsuya Kusakabe, who was lauded as the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer. Expectations have skyrocketed for his clash with the formidable Sukuna. Fans have embraced Kusakabe's importance within the narrative, heightening the anticipation for his role in the unfolding events.

Chapter 254's alleged spoilers reveal that Kusakabe might lose, which isn't surprising, but it does show us more about his character. Kusakabe isn't just strong; he’s also smart and complex, making the story richer.

Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc's alleged leaks show that Kusakabe's planning and the emotional weight of what he's willing to sacrifice make the story more interesting. It gives us a detailed look at what it means to be strong and how to keep going when things get tough. Miguel's alleged return also adds more to look forward to, making us wonder how everything will play out against Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This post contains spoilers from the latest JJK chapter leak. Reader discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc: Kusakabe’s role and expectations in chapter 254

Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc - Kusakabe Vs Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc, chapter 254, Kusakabe's loss means more than just another win for Sukuna; it highlights a bigger problem with the story's direction. The alleged leaks surrounding the upcoming chapter, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, signal not only Kusakabe's end but also set the stage for Miguel's impending showdown with Sukuna.

Kusakabe's Simple Domain proves formidable, catching even the King of Curses, Sukuna, off-guard with its strength. Initially underestimated by Sukuna, Atsuya Kusakabe's clever use of the Simple Domain amplifies his Cursed Energy hits, showcasing the power of the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer and bringing a layer of complexity and hope to the confrontation.

After Gojo's death, the story has changed direction a bit. Sukuna has been winning against everyone without trouble, and it's starting to get repetitive. This is even more true when strong fighters that we thought would be tough for him to beat ended up losing easily.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc - Gojo Satoru (Image via Shueisha)

It may feel like there's a lot of losing in Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc, with the same thing happening over and over: Sukuna beating everyone. But there's a chance this is all building up to a big showdown.

Every fighter that faces Sukuna learns something, and all that learning might add up to a way to beat him. Also, seeing characters from JJK0 again is mixing old and new parts of the story, which could make things more interesting.

The good news is that Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc might shake things up. It focuses on Kusakabe, known as the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer, and brings back a character from JJK0. This could make things more exciting again by connecting different parts of the story.

The predictability of recent battles and repetitive nature of Sukuna’s fights are losing the element of surprise in Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc

In the flashback, Gojo, Nanami, and Mei Mei talk about Kusakabe. They say he's the top Grade-1 Sorcerer mainly because he's "super kind." Especially during moments when Kusakabe gets serious, reflecting on how the kids risked their lives, his character shines brighter in the storyline.

His narrative comes to life, demonstrating how the story adds meaningful dimensions to characters, mostly after they've faced significant challenges.

This thematic element aligns interestingly with a statement by Reddit user @ChongusTheSupremus, who states that it's unclear what the author is getting at with these last few chapters. At first, it seemed like a way to show just how much of a threat Sukuna is.

However, as each fight ends with another defeat and a potentially formidable dish for Sukuna, it’s obvious that Sukuna is a major threat. By now, fans get it: Sukuna is undefeated.

In a good story, every fight should offer something new, some twist that catches the audience off guard. But one of the fans on Reddit, @jupzter05, pointed out that the fights are becoming far too predictable. Every time Sukuna fights, it feels less like a nail-biting fight and more like watching Sukuna go through a checklist of characters he needs to defeat.

Most fans online agree that Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc needs to bring back the suspense that made it great in the first place.