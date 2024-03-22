Sukuna's next opponent hints that Akutami has run out of Jujutsu Kaisen characters to kill

Following the recent release of the spoilers for chapter 254 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the fates of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters seem bleaker than before. With heavy hitters like Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zen'in now momentarily out of the picture, Grade 1 sorcerer Atsuya Kusakabe was left to face off against the King of Curses.

Despite putting up an impressive fight, even Kusakabe was taken out of the fight after being gravely injured by Sukuna.

Just when fans thought that there was no one else left to stop Sukuna, Yuta's mentor, Miguel, ended up making an appearance at the end of the chapter, shaping up to be the next in line to fight the King of Curses. However, the former's appearance may indicate that mangaka Gege Akutami is running out of Jujutsu Kaisen characters to kill.

Miguel's appearance in chapter 254 suggests that there are no Jujutsu Kaisen characters left to kill

Pretty much all the Jujutsu Kaisen characters have fallen victim to Sukuna's rampage (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna has been on a rampage ever since his fight against Satoru Gojo, which saw the latter meet a devastating end at the hands of the King of Curses. Since then, pretty much every other Jujutsu sorcerer has tried to go up against Sukuna to stop his brutal onslaught, only to end up either dead or critically wounded.

Following Gojo's death, Sukuna has faced off against almost the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen roster, from the likes of Hajime Kashimo and Hiromi Higuruma to Atsuya Kusakabe. Week in and week out, the manga seems to follow a pretty consistent format, where a character steps in to fight Sukuna, gets hyped up by the fanbase, and dies or gets severely injured in a matter of two or three chapters.

Expand Tweet

So far, Sukuna has absolutely dominated the battlefield against all the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, as there currently seems to be no one who can stop him.

Be it Yuta unleashing his Domain for the first time, Yuji getting some massive powerups in the form of Reverse Cursed Technique and Blood Manipulation, or even Maki sneaking up on Sukuna and displaying her sheer strength against her opponent, there seems to be no stopping the King of Curses at the moment.

After Kusakabe was brutalized by Sukuna, as seen in the raw scans of the upcoming chapter 254, Ui Ui arrived on the battlefield to teleport Kusakabe to Shoko. However, he was accosted by Sukuna instead, who had been anticipating his return.

Expand Tweet

Just as Ui Ui was about to fall victim to the King of Curses as well, Miguel surprisingly arrived at the scene and saved him. His appearance understandably caused a stir in the fanbase, especially considering that he barely makes an appearance in the manga.

Miguel is a minor character who was last seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie, where he famously squared off against Satoru Gojo. Although the fight between the two sorcerers was extremely one-sided, Gojo complimented Miguel's toughness. After the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, he recruited the latter to be Yuta's mentor.

For almost the entire story, Miguel has been mostly absent since he was said to be training Yuta in his hometown of Kenya all this while. Considering how rare of a character Miguel is, the fact that even he showed up in the deadly battle of survival against the Jujutsu sorcerers and Sukuna is indicative that Gege Akutami might just be out of characters to kill.

Miguel is one of the most well-liked Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

The extensive cast of Jujutsu Kaisen characters has taken a massive hit following the Shibuya Incident arc and the battle against Sukuna since there are now only a handful of characters who are still alive.

The fates of Jujutsu Kaisen characters like Yuta and Maki seem pretty bleak, especially considering that the former was hit with the World Splitting Slash that killed Gojo, while the latter took a point-blank Black Flash from Sukuna in chapter 253. As such, it seems unlikely that these characters will even remain standing till the end of the battle.

Although Miguel is undoubtedly a strong sorcerer in his own right, it is highly unlikely that he will be able to last longer than a single chapter against the King of Curses. As such, fans shouldn't hold out much hope for the character's return, given the current state of the manga looks excessively bleak for the protagonists.

Related links:

Why Yorozu's obsession with Sukuna caused her downfall in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Who is Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Why Gege's own words may confirm Kusakabe's imminent death, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoilers: Sukuna vs. Kusakabe ends with a familiar character’s return

What is Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen? Kusakabe's biggest strength explained