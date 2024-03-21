Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gege's own words may confirm Kusakabe's imminent death, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 is set to release on March 25, 2024, and fans have put their bets on a certain Kusakabe against the fight with the King of Curses. He is the last man standing against Sukuna on the battlefield and fans are pretty confident that Gege Akutami is planning something for the sorcerer.

But that could just be a delusion as the author of Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed his philosophy regarding the characters he writes and judging by that, Kusakabe could meet his end in the upcoming chapter.

It is interesting to note that Gege has also not fulfilled his words sometimes which could give Kusakabe some leeway and his chances of survival could also increase this way. For instance, Miwa's binding vow during the Shibuya arc is a prime example of this.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's past comments might have already written Kusakabe's death in the upcoming chapters

In the past, Gege Akutami, the author of this series, had stated that he gets rid of a character after he/she served his/her purpose. For Kusakabe, he also declared a purpose: to explain the cursed techniques that would be displayed in the battle of the strongest: Gojo Satoru versus Sukuna.

So, judging by this, Kusakabe should die in the upcoming chapters. But Gege Akutami hasn't been someone who takes his words to heart as Miwa is a prime example of a character who has served her purpose and is yet still alive.

Kusakabe as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Atsuya Kusakabe is a first-grade sorcerer affiliated with the Jujutsu High School. He is an instructor who teaches second-year students. He is one of the few characters in the series whose cursed technique hasn't been revealed or he doesn't have it in the first place.

He made its first appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 but was introduced during the Shibuya arc of season 2. Although he has no cursed technique, he was still seen using his anti-domain technique 'New Shadow Style.'

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253, while Maki continued her battle with the King of Curses, Kusakabe, and Ino made their entry to support her. Unfortunately, Sukuna was not taking things easy anymore and knocked out Maki and Ino, leaving behind Kusakabe.

If Gege's past comments are followed, Kusakabe's death is already written and could happen in the upcoming chapters. But the author of Jujutsu Kaisen is not someone who limits himself to his comments and likes to improvise.

The biggest example of this could be Miwa, possibly the weakest character in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Miwa's binding vow during the Shibuya arc (Image via Shueisha)

During the Shibuya arc, Miwa made a self-binding vow against the blow against Kenjaku. She vowed never to wield the Katana again if it didn't land on Kenjaku.

Unfortunately, Kenjaku, being an utter powerhouse, avoided her blow with his mere hands, thus putting her binding vow in effect.

This binding vow could also be considered Miwa's purpose in Jujutsu Kaisen which she has fulfilled and never wielded a katana after this incident.

So, according to Gege's philosophy, she should have died right after the Shibuya arc. But she is still alive and was seen during the Shinjuku Showdown arc as the battle of the strongest continued. So, it is advised to take Gege Akutami's comments with a grain of salt.

Kusakabe saved Miwa due to his Jujutsu intellect (Image via MAPPA)

So, will Kusakabe die in the upcoming chapters at the hands of Sukuna? The chances are slim as Kusakabe is one of the last remaining sorcerers with advanced Jujutsu knowledge. He is also the mentor for Miwa, which could indicate his survival, just like the former.

He could reveal his cursed technique, if he has any, in the upcoming chapters which would increase his chances of survival.

Maki's return could also be possible as she hasn't died after sukuna's Black Flash. So, Kusakabe's death could be highly unlikely.

