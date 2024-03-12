Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Kusakabe Miwa's mentor? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen has seen tremendous success as both a manga and anime due to its gripping battle scenes and memorable cast. One intriguing relationship within the story is between Atsuya Kusakabe and Kasumi Miwa.
As two skilled sword fighters, their dynamic leaves many wondering if Kusakabe has taken Miwa under his wing and is helping her hone her abilities over time. Both demonstrate expert swordsmanship in their fights against cursed spirits.
However, the full extent of their connection and how much Miwa has learned from Kusakabe's mentorship remains unclear. Fans eagerly speculate on past interactions and training sessions between the two characters that could have helped Miwa reach her current strength. Their skilled sword styles often appear mirrored in battle, fueling further discussion among readers.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Kusakabe mentor Miwa?
It is not incorrect to assume that Kusakabe mentors Miwa, due to their shared expertise with swords. Both characters also display remarkable abilities while handling blades, making a mentor-student bond quite plausible. In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where jujutsu sorcerers battle cursed spirits, having a guide and trainer to help a young sorcerer improve is critical for their progress and evolution.
While Kusakabe and Miwa seem to have the same skills, there's no proof the former guided Miwa's growth as a fighter. The manga and anime don't show them exchanging teachings or lessons.
Still, it's important to note that sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen's world often learn from and train alongside each other, even if they are not formally student and mentor.
Jujutsu Kaisen: All you need to know about Atsuya Kusakabe
Atsuya Kusakabe serves as a teacher at the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical School, where he instructs second-year students. As a Grade 1 sorcerer, he battles curses using a distinctive fighting approach. Unlike most, Kusakabe does not possess an Innate Technique, setting him apart from other sorcerers.
Kusakabe makes up for his lack of an Innate Technique by wielding a katana imbued with Cursed Energy. He is well-versed in swordsmanship and employs a fighting method called the New Shadow Style. He is skilled at channeling Cursed Energy through his blade, permitting him to execute forceful attacks and establish Simple Domains.
Jujutsu Kaisen: All you need to know about Kasumi Miwa
Kasumi Miwa attends Kyoto Jujutsu High, the sister school of Tokyo Jujutsu High. Miwa is skilled in swordplay and known for her fighting style against curses.
Kasumi Miwa practices a technique called Simple Domain. It creates a small space called a "simple domain" using her sword. This makes it hard for opponents to attack or escape. The domain acts as a barrier, giving her an advantage in close combat. It enhances her sword skills by empowering attacks and making them harder to evade.
Kasumi is also skilled in Batto Sword Drawing, which involves quickly drawing and unsheathing her sword with speed and accuracy. This allows her to engage enemies fast. She often uses Batto Sword Drawing with her simple domain, making her formidable in battles.
Final thoughts
In Jujutsu Kaisen, fans wonder if Atsuya Kusakabe mentors Kasumi Miwa. Both are skilled swordsmen who understand combat well. Despite not being explicitly stated, their sword skills imply a connection that may be explored later on in Jujutsu Kaisen.