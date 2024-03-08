Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique? Explained

Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique seems to have been a topic of discussion among various Jujutsu Kaisen fans. He made a brief appearance in the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and in the second season as well. He appeared during the Shibuya Incident arc, where he stood out as a rather peculiar character with a unique fighting style. This is why fans have been curious about Atsuya Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique.

Another interesting fact about this Jujutsu Kaisen character is that he is a Grade 1 sorcerer. This indicates his comfort with combat and his ability to hold his own against tough opponents.

Coming back to Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique, the important thing to note about him is that he has no Innate Technique. If that’s the case, then what does he rely on while fighting opponents?

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Atsuya Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique and more information about him

Kusakabe as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As stated earlier, Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique is a topic that was brought up by fans because he has no Innate Technique. Therefore, he relies on using a Katana, which he imbues with Cursed Energy. His mastery of the sword makes him one of a kind in the sense that he is the only sorcerer who is ranked despite not having an Innate Technique. This is why Kusakabe is a popular supporting character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

He also has a particular style of fighting, which he refers to as the New Shadow Style. Since he relies a lot on using his sword, he is extremely efficient at using Cursed Energy. He is also constantly evaluating his opponents’ skills and strength, and he is often correct. He doesn’t engage in fights to satisfy his ego and manages to take on targets who are not Special Grade Curses with enough confidence to lend him the win.

Kusakabe using the Batto-Sword Draw as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Since Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique is non-existent, he compensates for that with high amounts of Cursed Energy being utilized in his swordsmanship and casting Simple Domains. The New Shadow Style: Simple Domain was impressive when he used it against Sukuna.

He cast this to save Higuruma. Despite the absence of Kusakabe’s Cursed Technique, he was skilled enough to save his ally from the King of Curses. His intervention was the only reason Higuruma survived. The latter was transported to Shoko Ieiri, all thanks to Ui Ui's efforts.

Batto-Sword Drawing was one of the first techniques that Kusakabe executed in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. As stated earlier, he imbues the sword with a layer of Cursed Energy and applies a rotational direction. This drastically improves his draw speed, enabling an extremely quick slash attack that can disarm or kill his opponents in just one shot. Since Kusakabe's Cursed Technique is non-existent, he utilizes his sword to disarm and defeat his opponents.

Kusakabe has another sword-based attack called Evening Moon Sword Drawing. However, we never got to see how the attack looked, as he was interrupted and didn't use it again in the series.

