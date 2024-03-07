The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20: Pellegarde vs. Gawain

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 continued the momentum from episode 19, with Pellegarde facing off against the assembled Four Knights, including Percival, Prince Tristan, Gawain, and Lancelot. The situation escalated when Pellegarde grabbed Percival.

Rather than being a triumphant coming-together moment where all Four Knights work together to end Pellegarde, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 took a different turn. It turned out that simply bringing four powerful heroes together was insufficient to truly beat a major villain, let alone get them to agree on anything.

The Knights' decision to unite may prove to be crucial for each of their characters, as they must cooperate and get along. It was a challenging task to bring them all together in Liones in the first place, and it will be fascinating to observe their synergy.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20: The Four Knights struggle to handle Pellegarde

The Four Knights' lack of teamwork leads to Percival's kidnapping

The Four Knights' lack of teamwork in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20

In a surprisingly different approach to most heroes teaming up in tense situations, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 featured the titular Four Knights disagreeing on how to handle Pellegarde. Prince Tristan proposed the idea to imprison him; Lancelot gave him a chance to flee due to not seeing him as a lethal threat; Gawain wanted to kill him as payback for insulting her; and Percival didn't want a fight and preferred he join them.

Percival reasoned that he could not hate Pellegarde because he wasn't a terrible individual in the grand scheme of things, unlike Arthur or Ironside, and suggested that Pellegarde join them. Unfortunately, this didn't work, and the momentary distraction allowed Pellegarde to kidnap Percival. Though the latter didn't harm Percival, he still went through with his crazy ideas of apprenticing him.

To add insult to injury, the rest of the Four Knights were then sealed in a Perfect Cube like Lancelot in episode 16. Gawain could break them out of the cube easily, while Tristan and Lancelot bickered over who should've used their magic faster. While Tristan followed Pellegade in the air and Lancelot outright refused to follow, Gawain managed to intercept Pellegarde and slice through his armor.

Gawain vs. Pellegarde yields a surprising result

Gawain vs. Pellegarde in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20

There were a few things that led to Pellegarde's survival, despite facing people who were arguably stronger than him. The first was the aforementioned lack of teamwork and coordination among the Four Knights. None of them fought Pellegarde as a team or even tried to compromise on how to deal with him. The only people who gave the villain any real thought were Gawain and Prince Tristan.

Gawain's attitude was the second issue that the group had to overcome. Her attitude of being the best thing on Earth, although incorrect, mirrored Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z. With the same might-make-right attitude, she didn't hesitate to toss her allies around like trash as she did to Percival and Tristan, much like Vegeta dismissed and brushed off his allies.

The third problem was Gawain's lack of experience with her power, as Pellegarde managed to withstand her attacks and counter them thanks to his experience in battle. This led to Gawain throwing a tantrum in a crater and Pellegarde wisely deciding to leave. Tristain threatened him that the next time he dared to reveal his face, he would not hold back. As a bonus, Percival's magic helped heal Pellegarde as he fled.

Getting along, and a new threat

Calming Gawain, and the returning Galand and Melascula in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 featured Gawain's big character flaw: her ego. When she lost, and by all concerns, it's a single loss, she bawled in the crater and threw rocks at Pellegarde. It's only after Tristan smoothed things over with her, saying that she technically was off her game, that she calmed down. Percival comically argued afterward.

The real problem lay in two cloaked figures, revealed to be two of The Ten Commandments. The returning older Seven Deadly Sins villains, Chaos Galand and Chaos Melascula, state their intent to kill the Seven Deadly Sins and the Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Their presence was noticed by the previous series' cast, which included Meliodas.

These two are older villains, revived through the power of Chaos to assault Liones. Galand was previously killed by fellow Commandment Estarossa, and Melascula was sealed and defeated. Their resurrection spells doom for the new era, as they were both major threats in the prior series. It also may be a sign of King Arthur getting desperate or otherwise turning his gaze to Liones.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 deconstructed the assumption that heroes always get along and that power is all that matters. Pellegarde defeated Gawain not because he was more powerful than her, but because he had more experience, and now Liones faces a serious threat.

The heroes have a problem with communication and getting along; it's usually the case that heroes can get along in battle or when things get tough in fantasy. That being said, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 marks their first official meeting, and the series proper will delve more into the Knights' rapport with one another and getting along as a team.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 20 ending with the two Ten Commandments returning is a good way to get them to band together, or at least start to do so. The Four Knights may have stumbled in this first outing, but they'll learn in time to team up properly.