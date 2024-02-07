The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 - Sin defeats the Dark Talismans

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 is titled Departing from Sin, and features the second round of fights between Percival's group and the Dark Talismans. Things take a far more serious turn when round 2 comes in, with Percival's group on the receiving end of a major turn when the leader of the Dark Talismans stops playing around.

Despite everyone utterly beating the tar out of the first three Talismans, their leader Fiddich was too much for everyone. Their only salvation was Sin, finally revealing his true form. He also wiped the floor with the Dark Talismans, surprising everyone and opening up an ocean of questions while answering many more. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 is sure to be remembered for more than a few things, including Sin's true form and name.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 - Sin's true form saves the group

The Dark Talismans' leader, Fiddich

Fiddich in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 shows that the Dark Talismans are not to be trifled with. Their leader Fiddich doesn't mess around either, quickly figuring out Donny's powers and flicking a rock at him hard enough to make him bleed after recovering from being telekinetically thrown. He also heals his group for another round of fighting.

Fiddich was fast enough to almost decapitate Percival. It's only thanks to Sin's speed that Percival suffers just a mild concussion from Fiddich's sword banging into his helmet. While Percival charged up Hope Magic to heal his friends and fight on, Fiddich orders his knights to go for the "brains" of the group.

It shows just how ruthless and terrifying the leader is, as previously in episode 14, he didn't hesitate to kill Tamdhu when he was possessed by Gowther's magic. He doesn't hesitate to kill another of his teammates in this episode either, again showing that the antagonists have no sense of loyalty to their own when the chips are down.

Lancelot destroys the Dark Talismans

The Dark Talismans don't choose Percival as their target, instead targeting Sin. They reason that it's only thanks to Sin's guidance that Percival's group made it this far, among other things, and surrounded him by sealing him with them in a large impenetrable cube of magic aptly named Perfect Cube. This signed the Dark Talisman's death warrants, as Sin revealed himself to be Lancelot.

With speed so quick that Lancelot's movements couldn't be tracked, Elgin died from multiple arrows before he could muster any offense. Burgie attempted to strike with her staff, firing wind scythe attacks that passed through Sin's fox form before she received several arrows to the heart.

Doronach used his Impact magic that threw Fiddich against the magical cube's barrier in vain as Lancelot pierced his stomach and Fiddich sliced him in half to try hitting Lancelot. Lancelot proceeded to kick Fiddich around with his hands in his pockets, dodging everything the assassin threw at him.

Lancelot's abilities and meeting Percival's group officially

Lancelot's true purpose and abilities (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Upon realizing just how outmatched he was, Fiddich decided to flee and warn Camelot. Lancelot used Donny's knife and a spell called Shining Road that tracked Fiddich and ended his life. Lancelot's mind-reading abilities, speed, and magic won the deadly chase, but that didn't mean everyone was trusting of their enigmatic savior.

Despite initial suspicions from everyone except Percival, the suspicions faded when Lancelot started explaining himself. His purpose in following them disguised as a fox was to gauge their abilities and lead them directly to the king of Liones. Nasiens correctly deduced he was the one who slew all the monsters attacking Sistana.

Percival hugged him because Lancelot's near death brought back memories of Percival's grandfather dying. It's a moment that shows Percival as having full trust in Lancelot, something the others only begin to have when Lancelot pats Percival. He even reiterates his name, and Percival starts calling him Lancelot without question.

The group teleports to Liones, Arthur ruminates

Arthur, Pellegarde, Teleport, and Liones in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

After some apprehension, the group helps Lancelot bury the bodies of the Dark Talismans. Pellegarde showed up, loudly announcing himself, and inquired as to what's been going on with Percival. Lancelot doesn't hesitate to teleport them out of there, like he did in episode 3.

The group arrives at Liones, bewildered that they're suddenly in the middle of the city. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 also shows King Arthur's reaction to the deaths of the Dark Talismans by having his necklace break. Arthur wondered if they were indeed worth his attention or if his search for a wife was more important.

Merlin merely advised him to follow his wishes, as she's done since they first showed up in episode 8. The main antagonist is starting to become interested in Percival, which doesn't spell good news for anyone if Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 is any indication. Ironside was bad enough, and the Dark Talismans nearly killed the group.

Final thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 sweeps the remaining threats to Percival's group while on the road to Liones. After 13 episodes filled with multiple side-tracking, party members joining, and threats being halted, Percival's group has finally made it to Liones.

The journey has been rocky and is only going to get rockier, but Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 ending on that high note is a good way to wrap up the introductory journey for Percival and his friends. Now they need to speak with the king of Liones and the former main protagonist of Seven Deadly Sins: Meliodas.

Whatever the rest of the journey holds, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 16 is a good reintroduction to Lancelot for fans who had missed him and a good introduction for new fans. The next episode should clear up why Meliodas wanted to speak with the Four Knights, whether it involves Arthur, and what bigger journey the heroes are in for.