The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 - A ritual in Sistana

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6, titled Sistana Shaken, debuted on November 19, 2023, after a week's break. With Nasiens on their side after the harrowing events of the Echo Gorge saga, the Sistana saga began with the heroes stopping in the town of Sistana.

What started out as a discussion of Percival's magic and exactly how to get to Liones turns into a dire need for a rest stop in the small village of Sistana. The party also encounters another future party member, Anghalhad. Events in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 quickly escalate from there, as Ironside is likewise in town.

Follow along as Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 starts the Sistana arc with more misunderstandings and mystery.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6: New party member met, a mystery to solve

The Lady

Lady Anne and her powers in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lady Anghalhad, or just Lady Anne, isn't the most trusting when she and Percival's party initially run into each other. This is shown prior to Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6's opening when Ironside comes knocking at her mansion, promising to protect the people of Sistana, provided they find a fragment of an artifact called the Coffin of Eternal Darkness.

Anne's powers involve her being able to discern whether or not people are lying, observed by dark spots on a person's aura. Ironside is pure darkness in her vision, whereas Percival is pure light when she gazes upon him. She may have introduced herself by attacking Percival's party, but she quickly entrusts the artifact fragment to Percival upon clearing up the misunderstanding.

It's revealed throughout the episode that Anne and her father are in a very precarious position. Anne's father, Duke Galden, bows before Ironside to ensure the safety of the people of Sistana. Anne refuses to believe a word Ironside says, accusing him of lying in front of the townspeople and nearly getting killed for her defiance.

The Artifact

The artifact and the ritual as seen in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Coffin of Eternal Darkness, introduced in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6, is more than just an intimidating name. According to Sin, it was originally created to seal the demon race. The artifact was created by the Goddess Race sacrificing themselves to seal the demon race. Sin theorizes that if Ironside gets his hands on all the pieces, he'll sacrifice the entire town.

Ironside lies through his teeth about using the artifact for a ritual that would protect Sistana from disaster, which Duke Galden parrots when they present the nearly completed artifact to the townspeople. The supposed disaster is the Kingdom of Liones unleashing a demonic horde to destroy all of Britannia.

Unfortunately for the heroes, the last piece is stolen by Ironside's impish familiar disguised as one of Lady Anne's servants. Ironside's true nature is revealed to Duke Galden as he starts the ritual after having his servant fling the Duke into a wall, offering up the entire town as darkness spreads to consume their blood at the end of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6.

The Knight

Ironside in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ironside is back as the primary villain after Percival and company fought with Pellegarde and Talisker in the prior episodes. He's at the forefront of Percival's mind, owing to everything he did to the poor kid, but thankfully Sin, Donny, and Nasiens keep Percival's head on straight.

The audience already knows Ironside is full of it when he states that he's there to help, and he proves it when Percival helps Anne. He tries killing them both with his magic and makes no effort to calm the situation when the Duke turns on him. As stated above, once Ironside got what he wanted, he dropped any mask of civility.

The only reason why Percival doesn't go against him is because, as shown earlier in the episode, he barely has control over his magic, which only manifested in episode 3, and he's reminded that Ironside is at least 10 times stronger than him. Percival was able to combat Pellegrade and defeat Talisker, but that doesn't mean he's ready for Ironside.

Final Thoughts

While Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 felt rather short, it's because everything moved at a brisk pace. The misunderstandings between Percival and Anne were cleared up almost instantly, Ironside already is a bad guy, so it was only a matter of time before he revealed his true colors, and the ritual hung over them like a ticking clock from the moment Sin mentioned it.

The town of Sistana doesn't have much time left before its citizens are harvested, so the heroes are presented with either scattering the pieces or destroying the artifact altogether. A confrontation with Ironside cannot be avoided now, but fans will need to wait until next week to find out how it continues or if it concludes.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.