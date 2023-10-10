The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 - A peaceful life, disrupted

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 premiered on October 8, 2023. The sequel series to Seven Deadly Sins focused on the life of the new protagonist Percival, as his peaceful life on the God's Finger is violently disrupted. The first episode featured a tranquil view into Percival's life with his grandfather before a mysterious knight darkened their doorstep.

The episode featured plenty of lovely animation, foreshadowing, and callbacks to Arthurian legend and characters within the Seven Deadly Sins universe. The episode as a whole is a flash forward 16 years post-Seven Deadly Sins and is off to an intriguing start.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 - Percival's peace shattered

A peaceful life (Image via Sportskeeda)

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 begins by showing the beautiful OP showing the future Percival and his future companions. The episode then goes through depicting Pervical and his grandfather Varghese enjoying a typical day of hunting Roc birds and then cooking one.

After training, Percival is able to push back his grandfather, and Varghese tells him he was forced to wrestle for real. Percival's 16th birthday is coming up and to Varghese, it should mean Percival should want to leave God's Finger and journey across the world. Percival flat-out refuses this notion. Even with the stories of his father and being told of mystical places, Percival just says he's content to protect his grandfather in peace.

Percival does start to want to adventure late at night but resigns himself to living with his grandfather. Percival even dreams of Varghese saying something that he couldn't hear before awakening to a boat approaching their home with a red knight atop it. It's a rather ominous visage, given that the area is foggy when prior it was a starry and clear night.

A Red Knight shatters the peace

The arrival of the Red Knight carries an ominous note on the wind as he arrives on a floating red boat. He wonders where Varghese is and calls him an old friend from 16 years ago. As Percival begins having a bad feeling and chasing after the knight, the red knight reaches their home and attacks Varghese. He then reveals the Roc that they killed was his familiar and used to trace them.

In what is arguably one big highlight of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1, the Red Knight bloodily dispatches both Percival and Varghese with magic attacks in the shape of red and black crosses. From there, things get worse with a few revelations. The first is that the knight is hunting down anyone who may be a threat to King Arthur's reign, especially the titular Four Knights, and his name is Ironside.

Percival believes he was responsible for what happened due to God punishing him, but the worst revelation was that Ironside was Percival's father. He is told to find his father and question him on everything by the dying Varghese, alongside that he is loved. Percival spends some time afterward burying his grandfather, and finding a set of traveling clothes his grandfather made for him when it was his turn to travel.

A journey begins

Percival's journey begins (Image via Sportskeeda)

Armed with his cloak, traveling clothes, and his grandfather's helmet, Percival begins his descent down the God's Finger to Britannia. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 depicts this as not a pleasant way down, having his fall broken by a Roc bird that humorously throws him off after he firmly states he'll never consume them again.

That statement is then taken back when the Roc bird sends him spiraling down to the ground with only a tree blocking his way. Happy to have made it, and approached by a pink and white fox with a crystal necklace around his neck. A new adventure begins on that note as Percival is entranced by this new arrival.

Manga readers may recognize the new arrival and probably know the details of who this is. However, anime watchers will have to wait for more as the series goes on. Percival's journey has only just begun as Four Knights of the Apocalypse Episode 1 ends.

Final Thoughts

As a comparison piece to the manga of the same name, Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 is a good introduction and start to an adventure. It doesn't necessarily require one to be completely familiar with Seven Deadly Sins as a whole from the jump, it is the first episode and takes place roughly 16 years following the original.

The animation, as a result, is rather fluid and certainly makes up for the massive downfall in animation Seven Deadly Sins is infamous for suffering from. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1 is a very good opening start to this new journey. It gives audiences the protagonist's start of the Hero's Journey through the disruption of his peaceful life.

Fans will need to stay tuned for future episodes and other news.

