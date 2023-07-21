Is the Seven Deadly Sins anime over? Status explained

With the last episode of The Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai) having been released in 2021, it has been over two years since fans have heard about the anime. While many fans patiently wait for a sequel season, others are certain that the anime has ended.

Nakaba Suzuki's Nanatsu no Taizai manga was serialized from October 2012 to March 2020. The manga has been collected into 41 tankobon volumes, managing to sell over 38 million copies worldwide. Additionally, the anime has released five seasons, three produced by A-1 Pictures and two by Studio Deen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Has the anime come to an end?

Still from Nanatsu no Taizai anime (Image via Studio Deen)

The Seven Deadly Sins anime is over. It ended with the 100th episode, titled Heirs. In it, the anime tied up all its loose ends and concluded as per the story in the manga. Thus, there will be no other sequel season for the Nanatsu no Taizai anime.

Tristan from the anime's movie (Image via Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks)

However, following the anime's end on June 6, 2021, the series released a movie called The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light one month later, on July 2, 2021. After that, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) was released on December 20, 2022, with a second part to be released on August 2023.

Can fans expect a spin-off of The Seven Deadly Sins anime?

Percival as seen in the spin-off anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Fans can expect to see the anime's spin-off series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse soon. The anime will be released on October 8, 2023.

Following the end of the Nanatsu no Taizai manga, mangaka Nakaba Suzuki announced his decision to create a spinoff manga in November 2020. Soon after, the spinoff manga began serializing on January 27, 2021, in the Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Since the manga began serialization, Kodansha has collected the manga's chapters into 12 individual tankōbon volumes, with the 13th volume set to be released on August 17, 2023.

Percival as seen in the spin-off anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The spin-off manga follows the story of a young boy named Percival, who lives with his grandfather Varghese. They used to live atop an island above the clouds known as God's Finger. However, on Percival's 16th birthday, tragedy strikes as Varghese gets fatally wounded by a knight in red armor.

The knight wanted to prevent the coming of four prophesied individuals known as the Four Knights of the Apocalypse. However, before Varghese passed away, he told his grandson that his killer was Percival's father, Ironside, a Holy Knight from Camelot.

Thus, Percival climbs down God's Finger to find out why his father killed his grandfather. Joining Percival on the journey are his new traveling companions, the mysterious fox Sin and a street performer named Donny.

