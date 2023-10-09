Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime series is based on the manga of the same name by Nakaba Suzuki. The anime is produced by studio Telecom Animation Film and directed by Maki Odaira.

This anime series follows the story of Percival, Lancelot, Tristan, and Gawain, the four knights prophesied to bring about the apocalypse. However, the four knights are determined to defy fate and find a way to save the world. Along the way, they must face powerful enemies, dangerous creatures, and their own personal demons.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime made its debut on October 8, 2023. Now, with the arrival of this anime series, many fans of the series are interested in its release schedule and the number of episodes it will include.

Complete release schedule of Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime

The first episode of this anime series was released on October 8, 2023. This series is being directed by Maki Odaira and animated by Telecom Animation Film.

As per the official announcement, this season will consist of 24 episodes. The entire Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime release schedule is listed below:

Date Episode Number Releasing Time (JST/EST/BST/IST) October 8, 2023 1 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 October 15 , 2023 2 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 October 22 , 2023 3 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 October 29 , 2023 4 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 November 5 , 2023 5 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 November 12 , 2023 6 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 November 19 , 2023 7 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 November 26 , 2023 8 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 December 3 , 2023 9 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 December 10 , 2023 10 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 December 17 , 2023 11 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 December 24 , 2023 12 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 January 7 , 2023 13 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 January 14 , 2023 14 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 January 21 , 2023 15 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 January 28 , 2023 16 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 February 4 , 2023 17 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 February 11 , 2023 18 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 February 18 , 2023 19 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 February 25 , 2023 20 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 March 3 , 2023 21 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 March 10 , 2023 22 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 March 17 , 2023 23 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00 March 24 , 2023 24 16:30/03:30/08:30/13:00

The first episode of Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime premiered on TBS and its affiliates channels in Japan, and it is available to stream globally on Netflix.

Please note that the anime release schedule provided in the table above is subject to change if there are any announcements from the studio in the future.

Details about the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime episode 1

The first episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime introduces us to the main character, Percival, a young boy living on a remote floating island in the sky called God's Finger.

Percival dreams of adventure, but he is content with his simple life until his grandfather, Varghese, is fatally wounded by a mysterious knight.

Before dying, Varghese reveals to Percival that he is one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, prophesied to bring about the end of the world.

Percival is shocked and confused, but he vows to find the other three knights and stop the apocalypse from happening.

Percival sets out on his journey, and along the way, he meets a talking fox named Sin and a street performer named Donny. Sin and Donny agree to join Percival on his quest, and the three of them set off to find the other Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

What can fans expect from the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime?

Fans of The Seven Deadly Sins can expect an exciting and action-packed adventure from this anime series. The series follows Percival and his companions as they travel the world, searching for the other Three Knights of the Apocalypse and trying to stop the apocalypse from happening.

In the upcoming episode 2, fans can expect Percival and his companions to continue their journey to find the other Three Knights of the Apocalypse. They will also face new challenges and enemies along the way.

The theme this anime series follows is fate versus free will. Percival is destined to bring about the apocalypse, but he is determined to defy fate and find a way to save the world.

The series explores the idea of whether or not we are truly in control of our own destinies, or if we are simply bound by the forces of fate.

