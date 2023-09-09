The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse reveals release date and schedule

The anime adaptation of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set to premiere in Japan on October 8, 2023. Produced by TMS Entertainment and Telecom Animation Film, the series will be helmed by director Maki Odaira, with Shigeru Murakoshi as the series composer and Youichi Takada as the character designer.

The music will be composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto. The story revolves around Percival, destined to become one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, embarking on a journey with his friends Lancelot, Tristan, and Elizabeth.

Netflix will stream The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime in selected regions, and the exact release date is yet to be announced. The anime may also be available on other platforms like Crunchyroll or Funimation. However, an official confirmation about the same is currently awaited.

New episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime to release every Saturday

Fans can look forward to 24 exciting e­pisodes from the upcoming title.

The anime is based on the manga series by Nakaba Suzuki, which serves as a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins. It first debuted in January 2021 in Kodansha's Weekly Shōne­n Magazine. As of August 2023, 13 tankōbon volumes have been re­leased.

The anime adaptation by Te­lecom Animation Film is now scheduled to release in October 2023. Set years after the events of the original se­ries, the story revolve­s around Percival, who is destined to become one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse. He and his companions Lancelot, Tristan, and Elizabe­th, deal with an ominous prophecy that brings forth various calamitie­s.

Each character embodies a specific aspect of these catastrophe­s, promising an engaging and action-filled viewing experience.

Percival, residing high above the clouds with his grandfather on God's Finger, craves adventure. His tranquil life shatters when a mysterious intruder, linked to him, upends his world. Driven by revenge, Percival embarks on a journey of self-discovery in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse­. Along the way, he encounters the complexities of ordinary life while being surrounded by his friends.

As the truth of his destiny, intertwined with world-ending events, emerges, it poses questions about his companions' reactions. Percival's quest for retribution and self-realization sets the stage for an enthralling tale of transformation and impending catastrophe.

Fans of The Se­ven Deadly Sins can't wait to see if the upcoming anime will stay faithful to its manga and offer a captivating narrative filled with inte­nse action and a touch of darkness.

The story will introduce complex and intricately crafted characters, providing an enjoyable experience for both loyal fans of the original se­ries and newcomers alike­.

In summation

The series promises an engaging storyline filled with complex characters and intense action, making it appealing to viewers.

