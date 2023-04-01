The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse - Release window, streaming details, plot, and more

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has shaken the world of anime with its two teasers for the upcoming season 6, which were dropped on January 24 and March 26, respectively. Fans are over the moon after learning that their favorite anime will be adapting another arc in October 2023.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting another installment of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, ever since the end of the fifth season. The latest season featured Meliodas’ journey, which ended as the Demon King died.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is all set to release in October 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins has 346 chapters, comprising 41 volumes in total. Fans saw all the chapters from the manga being covered by the end of season 5, which ended in 2021.

Hence, there is no source material for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse except for the manga sequel written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The sequel series began serialization in January 2021 and October 2023 seems to be the perfect time to launch the anime adaptation of the same.

Where to watch

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is likely to be available on Netflix. However, there is no official announcement by Telecom Animation Films yet about the streaming platforms that are going to feature the series. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the news to be announced to see where they can watch the brand-new season.

What to expect

The forthcoming sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins is not exactly a continuation of the original series, as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has got a completely new set of characters and protagonists and an entirely different story.

Percival has always lived a simple life with his grandfather in a remote location called God's Finger, which is situated high above the clouds. Although he loves his life there, he secretly wishes to experience adventure. One day, an intruder arrives and destroys everything Percival has ever known. He then discovers that the intruder has a shocking connection to him.

With nothing left to lose, Percival embarks on a journey to track down the person who took everything away from him. Along the way, he learns about the realities of life that he was previously sheltered from. He meets friends who offer to help him, but he is unsure how they will react when they discover Percival's destiny.

Suzuki, the creator of the manga series, had initially planned for Tristan to be the protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. However, he later changed his mind as he did not want the main character to have a strong connection with the previous series' cast.

Instead, he created a new character named Percival as the protagonist. During an interview with French Magazine in April 2021, Suzuki revealed that he focused on highlighting the character's cuteness when drawing Percival. He added design elements, such as the character's helmet and cloak, to emphasize this trait.

