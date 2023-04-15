10 anime that can change your life

During the early 2010s, when anime was becoming popular, fans would often try to get their acquaintances to watch their favorite anime by recommending it to them as life-changing. While not all anime can change an individual's life, there are plenty that can change one's perspective of life.

As expected, these anime do not change people's lives through the plot of the story itself but by the themes that are within the story. These are especially portrayed by the protagonists through the way they deal with the conflicts they face in life.

Naruto, Mob Psycho 100, and 8 other anime that can change one's life

1) A Silent Voice

Shouya Ishida as seen in A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Silent Voice is one of the most defining anime movies that has been released in the last decade. The story revolves around the theme of bullying and regrets as the protagonist Shouya Ishida's actions catch up to him after he is rightfully blamed for bullying Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl.

While any similar story would try to show the victim's perspective, A Silent Voice portrays the life of the culprit as to how he hates himself after the incident and how he later comes to forgive and accept himself.

2) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While it may have already become a meme that watching Naruto can change one's life, it is hard to argue with the statement. The story shows Naruto as an orphan who wanted to be accepted by the people of his village, which is why he believed in himself and paved the path to becoming the Hokage.

The anime also shows how it is not too late to change one's ways if they have gone down the wrong path. A change can only be made by taking action, which can only come from within.

3) Your Lie in April

Kaori Miyazuno as seen in Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April is one of those stories that caught its viewers off-guard. The story initially focused on Arima Kousei attempting to recover from the trauma of his mother rearing him poorly. Her methods led to him not being able to hear the piano's sound after she passed away.

The latter part of the story focused on Kaori Miyazuno and helped the viewers realize how short life was and how one needs to cherish every day to live life to the fullest.

4) Death Note

Light Yagami as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

For over many years, Death Note has captivated most non-anime fans into watching the series. This is due to the storyline that blurs the line between a protagonist and antagonist as Light Yagami uses the Death Note to kill countless criminals.

Death Note shows its viewers how regardless of one's ideals and goals, committing a felony can always come back to haunt one, devoid of the passage of time.

5) Attack on Titan

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is an anime that can change one's life as it shows how every conflict has two sides and how the antagonists have their own reasons for doing something heinous.

While Eren wanted to annihilate all Titans, his perspective changed after he became one himself. The story started to reveal how it wasn't the Titans but the humans who were the reason for war and hatred against the people of Paradis. However, humans themselves had reasons behind their hatred, inadvertently blurring the lines between good and evil.

6) Haikyuu!!

Hinata Shouyo as seen in Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Haikyuu!! follows the story of Hinata Shouyo, a boy with a short stature who wants to become a formidable volleyball player like the "Little Giant" and play in the Nationals. However, his height and lack of technical skills often led to his opponents underestimating him.

Nevertheless, Hinata makes use of his abilities to the fullest to make up for what he lacks in height and technical ability. The protagonist's efforts show how one must not give up due to their shortcomings and make efforts towards reaching their goals with what they have.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 follows the story of Shigeo Kageyama, a boy with immense esper powers that happens to come out when he loses control of his emotions. Thus, he lives life under an emotional shackle, trying to keep his emotions in control.

The end of Mob Psycho 100 saw Shigeo Kageyama accept himself and his emotions. The series showed how one must accept their emotions and not try to hide them in an attempt to protect others. While Mob's motives are honorable, his decision to hide his emotions leads him to live a life full of internal turmoil.

8) Vinland Saga

Thorfinn as seen in Vinland Saga (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga is one of the few anime that depicts the aftereffects of war on a warrior. Thorfinn, for the majority part of his childhood, was engulfed in war and hatred for his father's killer Askeladd. This led him to take countless lives in an attempt to become stronger.

However, after he loses his goal, Thorfinn is left aimless as he spirals back to his sins and waits for his own death. The anime shows the journey of a former warrior who no longer wants to harm people and wants to become a good person.

9) Fruits Basket

Tohru Hondo as seen in Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Fruits Basket is unlike any other anime as it depicts how one need not always adhere to family ties just because they are connected to them. Not all family members treat an individual justly. Thus, one must make the conscious decision to identify and stand up against such people.

Members of the Sohma family are known to be possessed by the animals of the Chinese Zodiacs, which causes them to go through many hardships and pain, all caused by Akito, who occupies the position of the "God."

10) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shinji Akari as seen in Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax, Tatsunoko Production)

While Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most classic anime, not all its viewers have been able to decipher its story and its message, so much so that the studio has to come up with alternate endings for the same.

Nevertheless, what the anime truly wanted to depict was how one, similar to the protagonist, needs other people to thrive and enable them to destroy the wall of negative emotions that torment them. Self-hate can only lead one to think of themselves as an unnecessary person waiting for their death.

These were the picks of anime that can change a person's life. There are certainly several other anime that do the same, so comment down below the anime that readers believe should have been made to the list.

