8 most important characters in Vinland Saga season 2

With Vinland Saga season 2 having premiered, the anime has finally begun the Slave Arc. The upcoming arc is set to play a pivotal role in the anime's plot as the story and the characters are set to finally mold the protagonist's desire for revenge to find the fabled land of Vinland, as told to him by the explorer Leif Erikson.

Vinland Saga season 2 sees Thorfinn make a new friend, Einar, as both of them are purchased as slaves by landowner Ketil to work on his farm. Given that Thorfinn lost his only purpose in life, to avenge his father, he considers his life to be meaningless. However, all of this is soon set to change in the second season, as we take a look at some of the most pivotal characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Vinland Saga manga.

Arnheid and 7 other important characters in Vinland Saga season 2

1) Thorfinn

Thorfinn as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Thorfinn, the protagonist of the series as expected, plays a pivotal role in Vinland Saga season 2. The plot will see him work as a slave, as he is left with no purpose in his life. This change will make him much more mellow and emotionless.

However, as he meets other characters, he starts to become much more emotional as his past catches up to him, making him remember all the sins he had committed while traveling with Askeladd and his crew.

2) Einar

Einar as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Einar was originally a farmer from Northern England who was taken to Denmark to be auctioned off as a slave. After he is purchased by Ketil to work on his farm, he meets Thorfinn and becomes one of his closest companions.

Einar will help Thorfinn deal with his emotions as he tries to understand Thorfinn's past and mental state, helping him embrace the same.

3) Ketil

Ketil as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Ketil is a farm owner in Jutland, Denmark, who purchased both Thorfinn and Einar to work in his fields. Initially, he was a slave owner who believed that slaves deserved fair treatment as well, so much so that he gave them a chance to work for their freedom.

However, after meeting King Canute later in the story, the incident initiates a conflict in the Slave Arc, as his life starts slipping away from him, causing him to take drastic measures.

4) Arnheid

Arnheid as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Arnheid is one of Ketil's favorite slaves, who is not just his personal maid, but also his concubine. She tries to get through her life as a slave without any trouble and follows any command given to her by her master.

However, later in the story, fans will get to hear her backstory and how she happened to meet someone whom she cherished. This meeting is set to initiate a devastating event.

5) Olmar

Olmar as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Olmar is the son of Ketil, who wants to make a name for himself. However, given that he has no skill or experience in using a sword, he is often made the butt of jokes and is left feeling insecure.

Moreover, he has no concrete plans for his life, still wondering when to leave his home. Thus, he is easily manipulated, which fans will be able to observe when he appears in the anime.

6) Thorgil

Thorgil as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Thorgil is the older brother of Olmar and the eldest son of Ketil. Unlike his younger brother, who desires to make a name with his sword, Thorgil is a seasoned warrior who has fought on several battlefields.

Thorgil's ruthlessness is so overpowering that even his father is frightened by it. His personality is similar to Thorkell's as he does not mind bloodshed. Moreover, he too works for Canute.

7) Snake

Snake as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Snake, whose real name is Roald, is a Danish warrior employed by Ketil to act as the head of his farm's guards. He is one of the most reasonable figures on Ketil's farm, as he makes sure everyone, regardless of their status, is treated fairly.

Additionally, Snake is a very capable fighter, surpassing Askeladd in strength and Thorfinn in speed. Moreover, it was later revealed that most of Ketil's feats were originally what Snake had accomplished.

8) Canute

Canute as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Canute is the king of England and Denmark in the second season as he took the throne after his father King Sweyn was killed by Askeladd. Following that, he killed Askeladd, but this didn't sit well with Thorfinn, who attacked him. He was then forced to make Thorfinn a slave for attacking him, a king.

In Vinland Saga season 2, King Canute plans to expand his territory, the plans for which will include Ketil's farm. His decisions as King will affect the storyline drastically.

These were our picks for the eight most important characters in Vinland Saga season 2. Do comment if you believe someone else should have made the cut as well.

