Attack on Titan slander incites Twitter war after calling the anime a failure

While Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Edition Part 1 was released over a month ago, the anime and its storyline are still receiving some through a Twitter war over their favorite anime.

With MAPPA deciding to divide the final season of Attack on Titan into three parts, the anime has started losing its hype due to its repeated segmentation. However, with the release of the first part of the final edition, it became evident that fans love watching the series given that it broke down Crunchyroll servers yet again.

Fans argue over Attack on Titan's masterpiece status

Naruto/Boruto fan goes after Attack on Titan

While anime fans regularly battle it out against each other on Twitter, it is usually observed in the case of Shueisha titles, such as the Big Three, Boruto, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover, and not in the case of Kodansha titles like Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan surprisingly received some slander from Twitter user @frostyuno, claiming it to be "a manipulated masterpiece." As per them, Attack on Titan isn't as great as people have portrayed it, as fans often ignore some valid criticism about the anime and the protagonist.

As per the Twitter user, the anime's plot isn't as complex as people deem it to be. Like several other animes, the beginning shows the protagonist encountering a grave event that shapes their goals. However, unlike Shonen characters who show considerable character development with time, Eren showed no progress, lacked morals, and strayed far off from his original goal.

In addition, he also compared Eren to Naruto Uzumaki, who, as per @frostyuno, was a much better protagonist.

Attack on Titan fans' response after receiving backlash

Immediately after @frostyuno posted their take on the anime, AOT fans responded fiercely. From the get-go, fans were convinced that the take was biased due to the Twitter user's favorite anime franchise being Naruto.

Several fans were surprised by the sheer volume of the slander, however, none of it made sense given that it was almost entirely ignorant of the entire fourth season of the anime.

Because Naruto's journey makes him a better person and Eren's self-destructive path makes him a terrible person, does not make any character worse or better. It would have been very simple to acknowledge one's bias as their views and not impose it on others.

Because the Twitter user liked Naruto/Boruto better than Shingeki no Kyojin does not have to mean that one series is worse than the other as one's likes and dislikes need not always reflect as that of others.

Moreover, given the fact that @frostyuno had opened his account in March 2023, fans were convinced that the entire Twitter thread was just bait to get some attention and possibly some followers on their account, making the entire argument pointless, to begin with.

