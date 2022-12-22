Mob Psycho 100 anime ends with season 3 finale

With the release of Mob Psycho 100 season 3, episode 12, the anime series finally came to an end after its six-year run on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The series finale was also commemorated by the webcomic creator ONE, who unveiled a special illustration he created for the occasion.

The last episode of Mob Psycho 100 III featured Reigen finally getting to Mob and, for the first time, revealing that he had no powers. Following this, Mob went to confess his feeling to Tsubomi-chan, however, he got rejected. The episode then saw a time skip with Mob in his senior year, and his entire group was seen celebrating Reigen's birthday.

Mob Psycho 100 anime ends its six-year journey

Studio Bones' Mob Psycho 100 anime has finally ended with its season 3 finale. The anime had a six-year run as its end saw the Psychic Shigeo Kageyama finally start to accept himself. Unfortunately for fans, they will no longer be able to see Mob in his renewed personality, given that it was the anime's last episode.

The final sequence of the anime saw Shigeo Kageyama as a senior and the Vice-President of the Body Improvement Club, as he is able to communicate with his peers in a much-relaxed manner.

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

He was also seen talking to Tsubomi-chan after getting rejected, which shows how comfortable he is with her now. Following this, Mob, his brother, and his friends went to the Spirits and Such Consultation Office, where they surprised Reigen for his birthday.

Series' creator releases special illustration

Mob Psycho 100 web manga's creator Tomohiro (ONE) has released a new special illustration to commemorate the season 3 finale. The illustration is in his own style, featuring some of the main characters from the series - Reigen Arataka, Teruki Hanazawa, Shigeo Kageyama, Ritsu Kageyama, and Ekubo.

Fans react to the series ending

Mob Psycho 100 got heaps of praise from its fans after its ending, as fans claimed it to be an underrated masterpiece. Also, fans loved the use of background music in the episode as it helped set the mood in each moment.

Fans were in love with the series and its characters which taught them valuable life lessons and showed its audience a story that saw a boy finally learning to accept his powers, similar to a situation where an individual is unable to accept themselves.

That being said, fans of the series couldn't help but post some throwbacks from the series as they remember the most beautiful moments, thanking Studio Bones for doing an excellent job in animating the series.

