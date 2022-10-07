Mob Psycho 100 III: Why Serizawa is the perfect fit with Mob and Reigen

Mob Psycho 100 is back with its third season, as Mob and Reigen are joined by an all-new esper, Serizawa, in the Spirits and Such Consultation Office. He was previously part of the Claw and was one of the antagonists in season 2, however, he changed sides and decided to work under Reigen.

Mob Psycho 100 III premiere saw Serizawa working at the Spirits and Such Consultation Office for the very first time, showing his dynamic with Mob and Reigen, as he tried learning how to deal with clients and their problems.

So how did Serizawa influence the relationship dynamic between Mob and Reigen?

Why Serizawa is the perfect fit with Mob and Reigen in Mob Psycho 100 III

Serizawa, Reigen, and Mob in Mob Psycho 100 III (Image via Bones)

Since he is the missing figure in Mob and Reigen's lives, Serizawa is the perfect fit for both of them. While Mob and Reigen have known each other for years and care for one another, their relationship dynamic drastically changed after their falling out in season 2. Thus, Serizawa acts as a medium for both of them to transition into their newer selves.

Mob had initially come to Reigen to learn how to control his psychic powers. However, Reigen was a fraud, due to which Mob wasn't able to learn anything about his powers. Now that years have passed since he first met Reigen, Mob knows a lot about his powers and could possibly access the full extent of it. Thus, Serizawa joining the office could help him out, as he himself is an esper and could act as a mentor figure for Mob's psychic powers.

Serizawa and Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 III (Image via Bones)

Moreover, Serizawa joining the office means that Mob will have far less responsibilities upon him, thus allowing him to observe and learn more from the things around him.

As for Reigen, he had always acted as a mentor to Mob. But after the fallout between the two in the second season, Reigen learned that Mob knew about him having no powers. Due to this, he would no longer be able to act as his previous self around Mob.

Considering that Reigen would need some time to completely change his act, Serizawa acts as a medium for him to transition between his cocky and humble self.

Reigen acting as a mentor to Serizawa in Mob Psycho 100 III (Image via Bones)

The same can even be observed in the premiere episode, when Mob interrupts Reigen and asks him not to touch the cursed doll anymore, as it was etched with a deep-seated grudge. Reigen listened to Mob and humbly changed his decision. But as for his cocky self, he used Serizawa as a medium to act as a mentor and omniscent.

How has Reigen and Mob's relationship changed in season 3?

Shigeo Kageyama and Reigen Arataka (Image via Bones)

Shigeo Kageyama had first joined the Spirits and Such Consultation Office, thinking that Reigen might also be an esper and teach him to control his powers. However, he soon realized that Reigen did not have any powers, but Mob still chose to work with him, as he believed that Reigen was a good person.

In time, both of them started to care and look after each other in times of need. Reigen would listen to Mob's problems and look after him, while Mob would always come in clutch and save the day. Nevertheless, in the second season, the two had a fallout between themselves, after which they went their separate ways for a while.

Reigen during the press conference (Image via Bones)

During this time, Reigen delved deeper into his work, and subsequently so, became popular and started appearing on television. But after he was exposed for his fraud, he had to attend a press conference to respond to the media. Reigen took this opportunity to send a message directed at Mob. Hearing this, Mob decided to once again help Reigen and save the day.

Later, Mob and Reigen had a heartfelt conversation where Mob revealed how he knew about Reigen having no powers all along. However, to Mob, Reigen was never a fraud, but a good person. Hearing this made Reigen tear up as their relationship evolved further.

Reigen, Mob, and Serizawa in Mob Psycho 100 III (Image via Bones)

Now in Mob Psycho 100 III, the two have rejuvenated their relationship. This is why Serizawa is the perfect fit for them as he allows them to be their usual selves while also helping them explore further.

