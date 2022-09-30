Mob Psycho 100 III: Release date and time for every region, streaming details, and more

Despite Fall 2022 bringing forth one of the most packed lineups in recent memory, Mob Psycho 100 III undoubtedly stands out from the crowd as a major highlight. The slice-of-life-esque shonen series, which blends elements of comedy, action, and supernatural, follows protagonist Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, trying to balance his extraordinarily exceptional esper powers with mundane high school life.

Fans are particularly excited to be reunited with the series’ cast of well-developed characters, from Mob himself to side characters such as Reigen Arataka. While the upcoming season will, unfortunately, be the series’ last as it adapts the final manga arcs, fans at least are getting closer and closer to the Mob Psycho 100 III premiere each day.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the release information for Mob Psycho 100 III, as well as speculates on what fans may be able to expect in the upcoming season.

Mob Psycho 100 III marks final season in beloved show’s production, fans expect it to arrive with a bang

Release date and time, where to watch

Mob Psycho 100 III is set to premiere on Thursday, October 6 for most international viewers, with Japanese and select international fans seeing it premiere on Friday, October 7. Japanese fans will actually see two premiere dates for the series, with the first being Wednesday, October 5 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji, and the October 7 premiere coming on Japan’s Cartoon Network.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide (excluding Asia) in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan. While simuldubs have declined since Crunchyroll’s acquisition of Funimation, it’s nice to see the dubcast option is still in place to do so should a series’ popularity merit such an investment.

The anime is set to premiere at the following times and dates for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (October 6)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (October 6)

British Time: 4PM BST (October 6)

European Time: 5PM CEST (October 6)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (October 6)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (October 6)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (October 5/October 7)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (October 5/October 7)

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the trailers that have been released so far for the Mob Psycho 100 III anime, a major theme of the season seems to be goals in life and what one wants out of existence. The trailers show Mob being asked or pondering what he wants to do with his life, with some interesting options being proposed.

The trailers also appear to address the theme of discovering one's true identity for oneself, rather than having one's identity imprinted on them by others. Mob’s being hailed as the deity-like leader (not of his own volition) of the yet-named cult teased in the trailers seems to play into the abovementioned theme and plot point very well.

The trailers also show Mob to be under a lot of mental stress with these events, decisions, and life choices barreling down on him. As a result of the stress, his face appears to physically change appearance at one point in one of the trailers.

One potential treat for fans that trailers have not teased is some sort of epilogue for the series towards the end of the season. Such a conclusion to the series would provide fans with additional closure beyond what the final, full-fledged story arc provides. While not necessary for a great ending, it can certainly enhance an already good one.

In any case, identity seems to be the major theme of this season’s events, with Mob Psycho 100 III’s trailer clearly portraying Mob as someone looking to discover himself. At the very least, fans can expect the classic, engaging slice-of-life content the series has always excelled at, even if the action and battle aspects of the series seem to be taking a backseat this season.

