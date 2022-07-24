8 anime characters who are like Saitama from One Punch Man

One Punch Man's Saitama, arguably the most powerful entity to ever exist in the world of anime, is quite peculiar. His everyday life consists of going through multiple existential crises because of his limitless strength. Initially, he was an average salaryman looking for a job, but certain strange events changed the course of his life.

This beloved character is the epitome of strength, so much so that Saitama is now frustrated with the lack of thrills in his life. His fights often end abruptly since nobody can survive his punches, something that his ordinary appearance and personality would never give away.

There are not many anime characters who share similarities with Saitama since he is so unique, but we have succeeded in narrowing down 8 anime characters who are similar to One Punch Man's iconic character, Saitama.

Zeno, Bo-Bobo, and 6 other anime characters who have similar characteristics as Saitama from One Punch Man

1) Kusuo Saiki from Saiki K.

Saiki from the anime, Saiki K. (Image via JC Staff)

Saiki possesses such overpowered psychic abilities that he has to wear two pink antennas above his ears just to limit his potential. He can change into female and child-like versions of himself with ease. His appearance is quite striking since he has vibrant pink hair, green glasses, and "limiters."

He is usually calm, collected, and hates being the center of attention. When it comes to helping his friends, he is absolutely selfless. His overall personality, especially his reserved nature and limitless psychic potential, makes fans compare him to Saitama.

2) Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Studio Bones)

Another psychically gifted character is Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100. He can be viewed as a 14-year-old Saitama with a bowl cut. Initially, his body lacked stamina and strength, but he joined the Body Improvement Club to change that.

However, his extraordinary psychic abilities set him apart, and they can be rivaled only by a few selected characters in the anime. His facial expressions are hilariously similar to that of Saitama, and his nonchalant attitude is the icing on the cake.

3) Zeno from Dragon Ball

Zeno from Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Zeno may look short, small, and absolutely adorable, but he holds supreme power over the the world of Dragon Ball. The blank expression on his face resembles Saitama's expressionless poker-face.

His childlike and carefree personality also reminds fans of Saitama. Zeno can destroy entire universes just because he feels like it, and can even erase entire timelines.

4) Koro Sensei from Assassination Classroom

When Koro Sensei was introduced, he seemed goofy and cheerful. However, he did demand things that seemed mundane and even impossible. Furthermore, his mood could switch in an instant and he would become very serious. His speed and flexibility were unmatched throughout the whole series.

With his Mach-20 speed and superhuman reflex, his resemblance to Saitama is obvious.

5) Sadao Maou from Hataraku Maou Sama!

This charismatic and gentle demon king's name was synonymous with terror and cruelty in an ironic twist of fate. His real intentions were just to reduce the casualties and prevent the destruction of the masses.

In his previous life, his power as the Demon King was not questioned but feared throughout the lands. His personality on Earth, on the other hand, is characterized by diligence and cheer.

6) Bo-Bobo from Bobobo-bo-Bo-bobo

Bo-bobo is unpredictable when it comes to his mood. When fighting stronger opponents, he immediately becomes serious. However, he acts pretty goofy with his buddies like Don Patch.

His unpredictability actually proves to be an advantage during fights because he ends up confusing strong enemies. He also has an absurd offensive style in that he stretches his nose hair to whip or hogtie enemies.

7) Anos Voldigoad from Misfits of Demon King Academia

Anos Voldigoad from the anime Misfits of Demon King Academia

Anos was known as the Demon King of Tyranny before he sacrificed his life. He had no limits on his power as he killed a person by making him listen to his heartbeat. Even then, he definitely had a moral compass and held an easygoing attitude.

When he was reincarnated 2000 years later, things were not the same anymore. He was in the Magical Age and had to attend the Demon King Academy, but was immediately branded a misfit. Due to his immense power and strength as Demon King, he is easily comparable to Saitama.

8) Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojou Satoru from the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo is one of the strongest characters in all of anime, much like Saitama. He is calm most of the time, but often bursts into humour. His tendency to demean opponents and judge them harshly during a battle is a clear indication of his confidence.

He flaunts his abilities and superiority while performing his duties as a Jujutsu Sorcerer, but is always there to support his students when they need him. He wants his students trained in such a way that they can keep up with the likes of him. His immense strength and confidence is reminiscent of One Punch Man's protagonist.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM The new One Punch Man chapter is great. What a way to end the fight between Saitama and Garou. I’m excited to see how the arc ends in the next chapter. The new One Punch Man chapter is great. What a way to end the fight between Saitama and Garou. I’m excited to see how the arc ends in the next chapter. https://t.co/XoxVbBju0a

It's rare that one can match the strength and personality of Saitama. He is clearly one of the most unique and creative anime characters in recent times, and deserves the immense love fans have shown him.

As the battle with Garou finally comes to an end, who knows what's in store for Saitama?

