Mob Psycho 100 III episode 1 shows the new dynamic between Mob, Reigen, and Serizawa amidst career woes

Mob Psycho 100 is back, as season 3 episode 1 starts off with Mob having to make a major decision about his life. The last time we saw Mob, he defeated Toichiro, the leader of Claw, by using 100% of his psychic powers. During this fight, the broccoli seed in Shigeo's pocket happened to grow on the battlefield and eventually became the Divine Tree.

The previous season even saw a falling out between Shigeo and Reigen, as Shigeo realized that Reigen was just using him. However, after Reigen became popular and started appearing on television, they got back together. Mob later joined Reigen back in the Spirits and Such Consultation Office with a new addition, Serizawa.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 1: Shigeo is worried about his career path

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 1 titled Future Career Paths starts off with Mob worried about his Career Path Survey as he decides to seek help from his friends. All of them had somewhat decided on their futures, when one of them even informed Shigeo how Tsubomi Takane was going to apply to Yuzu Pepper High School, one of the top three schools in the prefecture. Later, Mob's Progress Toward Explosion was indicated to us to be at 7%.

Later, in the Spirits and Such Consultation Office, Shigeo asked for Reigen's help. However, Reigen believes that Mob was destined to work in his office. This was when Serizawa appeared, who had only recently joined the office. Serizawa being a rookie, Reigen asks him to watch and learn how to deal with clients.

A client appears with a doll, which he had brought from an antique shop. Ever since the client has had it, he has felt bad luck following him, with the ones close to him telling how he didn't seem so well. When Reigen was about to dismiss the matter, Mob pointed out how the doll was dangerous and was cursed with a deep-seated grudge. Thus, Reigen decides to have the doll exorcized by Serizawa, to give him some training for the same.

While the exorcism was a success, the doll's arm fell off. However, Reigen had a solution to it, as he made use of his special attack Rice Grain Big Bang to unlock the full potential of a rice grain to stick the arm back to the doll.

Later, Shigeo asked for career suggestions from his family, Dimple, and the Body Improvement Club members, all of which made him even more confused. He wondered about the same on the school terrace as he encountered Mezato, who was much more focused on the Divine Tree.

The Psycho Helmet Religion had started to believe the Divine Tree to be a sign of God, and had started worshiping it. Thus, Mezato wanted Mob to reveal to everyone that he was the one responsible for the Divine Tree. However, Shigeo instantly dismissed Mezato's claims of him being anything special.

Later, Mob heads to a client's place along with Reigen and Serizawa. The place was filthy and filled with cockroaches. The client explained how his life had gone downhill. He was experiencing heavy shoulders, sleep paralysis, and cavities even after brushing his teeth. Along with those, he was fired from his job and his girlfriend left him.

Reigen, who was feeling sick from the cockroaches, headed out to buy some things for the exorcism. This is when the client's words started to manifest into an evil spirit. This spirit formed above the client's home as it started affecting bystanders, causing them to faint.

Reigen notices the effects of the spirit and instantly heads back to the client's place to have Mob and Serizawa exorcize the spirit. While they were successful in doing so, the client's story hit too close to Mob and Serizawa's situation. Serizawa was 30 years old and wasn't sure if he was on the right career path, while Mob was afraid of choosing the right career path. Due to all this confusion, Mob's Progress Toward Explosion rose to 18%.

Final Thoughts on Mob Psycho 100 III episode 1

Mob finally decided to put down High School as his career path, however, he wasn't sure what to do in the future. The one thing he was determined on was not to always choose the comfortable route. Shigeo believed that if he did so, his age would be the only thing to change about him in time.

This was when Reigen decided to confide in Mob and tell him how he himself had gotten bored of his old job and opened the Spirits and Such Consultation Office on a whim. But now that so much time had passed, he realized how much he wanted to continue doing the same. Reigen told Shigeo how what he wants to do in the future doesn't necessarily have to be a decision regarding his career.

Shigeo finally felt relieved as he left for home way before time to close, leaving Reigen and Serizawa confused if he would return back.

The ending for the episode saw Dimple landing atop the Divine Tree, with several people gawking at it. Dimple started acting weird ever since he spoke with Mob about career paths. It seems like he may have unlocked a past memory of his. However, to learn more about the same, we will have to wait for the next episode.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 titled Yokai Hunter Amakusa Haruaki Appears! ~The Threat of a Hundred Demons~, will air on October 12, 2022.

