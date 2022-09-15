Mob Psycho 100 III releases character promo of Reigen Arataka

With only three weeks to go until Mob Psycho 100 III premieres on Wednesday, October 5, the production team has released a short of Reigen Arataka. Reigen is best known in the series as being Mob’s boss. However, much like a father figure, he also plays the role of Mob's mentor in various aspects of life.

He’s a fan-favorite character as well, with many praising the depth and complexity of his character following the events of season 2. The character promo for Mob Psycho 100 III highlights many of these highs and lows, emphasizing the maturity and poise that Reigen Arataka shows throughout the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest promotional video for Mob Pyscho 100 III, as well as recaps important release information.

Mob Pyscho 100 III character promo highlights Reigen’s maturity, desire to protect Mob despite misguided actions

The latest

Mob Psycho 100 III’s Reigen Arataka character promo video is less than a minute long, briefly showing and recapping various scenes and events relating to Reigen from the first two seasons. While the video isn’t subtitled, it seems to focus on his role as a teacher to protagonist Mob, whose real name is Shigeo Kageyama.

The video starts with scenes of their pre-start-of-series meeting one another, when Shigeo was just a young boy. It then moves to capture moments from the first episodes of the first season, where fans saw them collaborating on jobs.

This quickly shifts to scenes of Reigen fighting other Espers in season 2, where he communicates to Shigeo that it’s okay to run away. Another lesson Reigen Arataka also emphasizes here is that, as an adult, it’s his responsibility to protect Shigeo from danger, even if he is weaker than who he’s trying to protect.

Release date, cast, and more

As mentioned above, Mob Psycho 100 III will initially premiere on Wednesday, October 5 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji for Japanese audiences. Friday, October 7 will see the series premiere on Japan’s Cartoon Network channel. International audiences will be able to stream the series via Crunchyroll once the episodes begin airing in Japan.

Almost the entirety of the cast from the previous season are returning to reprise their roles, with only slight changes from prior seasons in the adaptation’s staff. Director Yuzuru Tachikawa, who had directed the previous two seasons, is now credited as executive director, with Takahiro Hasui as the new director. Other than this, most key staff members from the prior seasons are seen returning once more.

