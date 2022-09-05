Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date and Time, Where to watch, and more

Mob Psycho 100 fans are elated as they’re inching closer to the release of their favorite series. Written by the creator of One Punch Man, fans love the comedic elements being tied to top-tier action. Fans who were present at AX (Anime Expo) in Los Angeles had the opportunity to listen to the opening track for the third season. Moreover, this season will also be animated by Studio Bones.

The excitement has only increased steadily, and fans want to know when the third season will debut. As per the announcement made by the official Twitter account, the upcoming season will be released in a month’s time. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of Mob Psycho 100 season 3.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 release details

According to the tweet uploaded by the official account of Mob Psycho 100, the third season will make its debut on October 5, 2022. Those who are in Japan can watch the episodes on the Tokyo MX channel. The episodes will be released every Wednesday, and they will be on air by 00:00 JST. Viewers outside of Japan can watch the latest episodes on Amazon Prime. The episodes will be released every Wednesday, one hour after the episode airs on Tokyo MX. Fans can also watch the latest episodes on Cartoon Network. However, the first episode will be released on October 7, 2022, and the episodes will be released every Friday.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 cast and music

Cast

Shigeo Kageyama - Setsuo Ito

Arataka Reigen - Takahiro Sakurai

Ekubo - Akio Otsuka

Ritsu Kageyama - Miyu Irino

Teruki Hanazawa - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Katsuya Serizawa - Takanori Hoshino

Tsubomi Takane - Uki Satake

Tome Kurata - Atsumi Tanezaki

Ichi Mezato - Yu Shimamura

Musashi Goda - Toshihiko Seki

Tenga Onigawara - Yoshimasa Hosoya

Music

Opening theme song - “1” by MOB CHOIR

Ending theme song - “Cobalt” MOB CHOIR

Mob Psycho 100 plot

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama is a high school student with expansive psychic abilities. Despite the sheer power he possesses, the young boy also realizes the dangers that come with it. He continued to suppress his powers because he didn’t want to hurt the people around him, so he decided not to reveal his powers. However, all that changes when he meets Tsubomi, who happens to be his crush. While she was impressed by his psychic abilities, she eventually got bored.

Shigeo came across a so-called esper and decided to train with him in order to gain better control over his powers. However, this “esper” was nothing but a con artist who swindled money from people by pretending to be someone that has psychic abilities. After witnessing Mob’s powers, Arataka Reigen decided to take him under his wing and train him. However, his only intention was to utilize Mob’s abilities to make more money.

Shigeo’s life became monotonous as he would constantly subdued evil spirits using his abilities. However, the powers he displays are a mere speck compared to his actual power level. Every time he uses his abilities, he inches closer to an explosion, and nobody can stop this from happening.

