Mob Psycho 100 III episode numbers confirmed

Mob Psycho 100 III’s episode numbers were revealed today by reputable general anime and manga news leaker, @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks). Even though the series has had a turbulent few weeks due to the apparent firing of Kyle McCarley from the English dub version of the series, fans are still reasonably excited about the upcoming season.

In fact, the reveal of the number of episodes that will comprise the final season of the smash-hit anime series comes just one day before the official premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III. Fans can check out the series every Thursday on Crunchyroll at 11 AM EST/12 AM JST.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest news and recaps the aforementioned Kyle McCarley situation and other important Mob Psycho 100 III release information.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode numbers revealed just one day before series’ official October 6 premiere

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Mob Psycho 100 Anime Season-3 is listed for 12 Episodes Mob Psycho 100 Anime Season-3 is listed for 12 Episodes https://t.co/Ef6dSMvlzz

Shonen Leaks, a reputable general anime news source, recently reported that Mob Psycho 100 III is rumored to have a total of 12 episodes. While some fans find the few episodes disappointing, others point out that there aren't many more manga chapters for the series to adapt, so a 12-episode season makes sense.

Some are even putting forth the idea that some anime original scenes will be included in the upcoming season to supplement the previously stated few manga chapters it has to adapt. While this would certainly be welcome if done correctly, the fact remains that these anime-only scenes must enhance the adaptation and the series’ story rather than detract from it.

After all, the Mob Psycho 100 III adaptation team should be doing everything in their power to ensure the series is well-received after the latest situation with Kyle McCarley. Due to disagreements with Crunchyroll, McCarley, who is the protagonist Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama's voice actor in the English dub, recently stated that he is probably not going to return for the third and final season.

These differences revolve around a dispute about whether or not the dub should be produced on a SAG-AFTRA union contract, which McCarley (and allegedly other cast mates) pushed for. When it became apparent that the streaming giant wouldn’t agree to this outright, McCarley offered to work the dub off-contract in exchange for Crunchyroll just sitting down with SAG-AFTRA representatives.

However, Crunchyroll’s response was to instead remove McCarley from the dub, resulting in the voice actor sharing his story and the hashtag “#JustAMeeting” surfacing after the series of events. No news has yet come from Crunchyroll on who will be replacing McCarley in the English dub of the upcoming series.

Mob Psycho 100 III is set to premiere on Thursday, October 6 at 12:00 AM JST, which translates to Friday, October 7 at 12:00 AM. The majority of international viewers will see the series premiere on Thursday, October 6 at some point during the day, ranging from early morning to late evening depending on region. Fans can find the exact release date and times for each region here.

