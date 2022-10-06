Mob Psycho 100 III takes over Twitter with Reigen Arataka

Mob Psycho 100 has returned with its season 3, and so has the anime's fans' desire to adore every little thing Reigen does. Episode 1 of the third season was amazing, with the focus on Mob's decision on his career path. He was afraid to make the incorrect decision and is seen seeking help from those around him.

The episode featured several funny moments, with fans once again getting to experience some of Reigen's special moves. We also saw Serizawa working under Reigen for the first time, as he tried to learn from his new mentor. The episode also had some touching moments, with Reigen acting like an adult for Shigeo when in need.

All of this has re-ignited fans' love for Reigen, due to which Twitter has been flooded with memes surrounding him.

Reigen fans take over Twitter after Mob Psycho 100 III premiere

Reigen fans were simply ecstatic to see their favorite character back on their screens. Many fans adored his looks, while others looked forward to his antics which will leave a major impact on the upcoming episodes or other characters.

One fan even went on to compare Reigen Arataka to Saul Goodman, seeing how both of them are just a call away to solve your problems.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin New mob psycho season going crazy right now New mob psycho season going crazy right now 😋 https://t.co/SpUkPDweU9

Some fans even recollected how Reigen's phone wallpaper was shown to be a picture of Saitama, due to both manga, One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 being written by One.

Kitty-Bit Games & Cosplay~ @kitty_bit_games I love that Reigen's phone background in the new season of Mob Psycho 100 is Saitama I love that Reigen's phone background in the new season of Mob Psycho 100 is Saitama https://t.co/X83ULkv6Nm

Fans even posted some tweets reminding us of some of the hilarious things Reigen has done over the course of time, a few of which include the way he eats, and him asking Mob to stop talking when he asked him to drive safely.

#1 gojo stan @gojosatoruism mob psycho 100 s3 is out on crunchyroll today. it's a good time to remember this exchange between reigen and mob that gave birth to an iconic meme mob psycho 100 s3 is out on crunchyroll today. it's a good time to remember this exchange between reigen and mob that gave birth to an iconic meme https://t.co/RPkypABU9O

reigen’s bitch @cherrymoped why does reigen always eat his food in the most disgusting atrocious slobbish way why does reigen always eat his food in the most disgusting atrocious slobbish way https://t.co/Ap6eQ5hUPH

As for the episode itself, Reigen is a treasure trove of hilarious moments, as fans found his reaction to the cockroaches simply amazing.

Neil @Arkeus88 Poor Reigen, I feel the same way Poor Reigen, I feel the same way https://t.co/fixdJir6Ou

Along with that, it was funny to see Reigen trying to market his office when he heard that the client had insurance for his house. However, it seems like Reigen does not know how insurance works, as his employees were the ones who caused the damage. Fortunately, the client was happy.

dya- hobbywhelmed -gesis @dya_gesis that is *not* how insurance works, reigen the claim assessors will be after your ass that is *not* how insurance works, reigen the claim assessors will be after your ass https://t.co/fqZl6uZ64w

Besides those, fans even started shipping Reigen with Serizawa, as Reigen was mentoring him to deal with clients. Here, Reigen tries to intimidate Serizawa and keep good contact with him, which the audience interprets the two to be growing closer together.

mj has reigen brainrot @aratakaswife reigen when he isnt physically close to serizawa for more than 7 seconds reigen when he isnt physically close to serizawa for more than 7 seconds https://t.co/JwJLg5Tjje

There was even a change in height difference between Reigen and Serizawa, which fans noticed while comparing the anime scene with the manga panel.

ícaro‼️ MP100 SPOILERS @demiitrees // mp100 spoilers



the height difference between the manga and anime help // mp100 spoilers the height difference between the manga and anime help https://t.co/v4oadVqFTN

Lastly, like all other Mob Psycho 100 episodes, the season premiere too could not go on without featuring some of Reigen's special abilities.

The first one was the "Rice Grain Big Bang," which Reigen uses to bring out the full potential of a rice grain to stick a doll's arm back together. The seriousness with which Reigen executes such techniques never gets old.

Then there was also his "Double Hydrogen Water Mist," which was basically Reigen using the Hydrogen infused with water to stop any evil spirit's attacks. It's a mystery how Reigen comes up with such techniques. Nevertheless, fans love them and hope to see more of such special attacks in the future Mob Psycho 100 III episodes.

This is quite evident as a Mob Psycho 100 fan animated her own version of one of Reigen's special attacks, "Pocket Sand," with a reference from the American animated sitcom, King of the Hill.

