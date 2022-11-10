Mob Psycho 100 III breaks everyone's hearts with the death of a major character

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 broke every fan's heart as it featured the death of one of the fan-favorite characters, Ekubo, aka Dimple.

In the episode, Mob's emotions rose to 100%, having him explode with energy, however, he did not have much of it left. He took his time to apologize to Ekubo for not listening to him when Ekubo wanted Shigeo to join him in his plan to become God.

What Ekubo really wanted wasn't to become a God, but a friend who would stay by his side while he tried to reach his goals. Their emotional exchange itself was a critical hit for the fans, however, they were left sobbing after Ekubo said his goodbyes to Mob to go fight the sentient Psycho Helmet God.

If that wasn't enough, Shigeo's crying at the end of the episode would have torn up even the most apathetic fans.

Mob Psycho 100 III fans left emotional after Ekubo's death

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans as they saw Shigeo and Ekubo finally make up after the former realized that Ekubo really was his friend. Unlike other people who praised his new shirt, the latter, while being honest with him, mocked his new shirt.

helia @denjictrl mp100 spoilers



dimple getting what he thought he wanted and not being satisfied bc he really wanted someone by his side is making me an emotional mess srry mp100 spoilersdimple getting what he thought he wanted and not being satisfied bc he really wanted someone by his side is making me an emotional mess srry https://t.co/E3a1z6uVgB

This helped Shigeo realize that what Ekubo really wanted wasn't to become a God but a friend who would stay by his side, which is why he asked Mob to be part of his dreams. This realization was very emotional for fans as they finally realized how close of a friend Ekubo considered Mob to be.

helia @denjictrl mp100 spoilers



crying so much im gonna pass out from dehydration, and the music is not helping whatsoever im a mess mp100 spoilers crying so much im gonna pass out from dehydration, and the music is not helping whatsoever im a mess https://t.co/nFAPBq2VeX

Later in the episode, Ekubo said goodbye to Shigeo, realizing that he was never going to see him again. The scene left fans emotional as one fan claimed how they felt dehydrated from the scenes. The choice of music in the scene didn't do them any favors either as it amplified the emotions of the scene several times.

azriel @meteorstaar mp100 spoilers //

THEY ACTUALLY MADE THIS EVEN MORE SADDER THAN THE MANGA.. OK GREAT THANKS I WILL THINK ABOUT THIS EPISODE FOR TGE NEXT 3 DAYS mp100 spoilers //THEY ACTUALLY MADE THIS EVEN MORE SADDER THAN THE MANGA.. OK GREAT THANKS I WILL THINK ABOUT THIS EPISODE FOR TGE NEXT 3 DAYS https://t.co/1lgF7J5oCG

Even manga readers who knew what was about to happen in the episode couldn't control themselves, as they claimed that Studio Bones purposely made the scene even more emotional than it was in the manga.

Lastly, the scene in which Shigeo started to cry left the fans sobbing as they couldn't handle their emotions after hearing Mob's painful voice.

🐥Dippsn™ @EinDippsn I think we're taking the godliness of Mob Psycho as a show for granted

Like which show can make you emotional over a lil booger lookin ass ghost I think we're taking the godliness of Mob Psycho as a show for grantedLike which show can make you emotional over a lil booger lookin ass ghost https://t.co/udzwppOn7K

Some fans even went on to praise the Mob Psycho 100 III anime as a whole, given how it was able to make people feel so emotional after the death of a goofy-looking character like Ekubo.

Fans praise Mob Psycho 100 III for its beautiful animation

helia @denjictrl mp100 spoilers



i will never stop thanking bones for the stunning animation in s3 mp100 spoilers i will never stop thanking bones for the stunning animation in s3 https://t.co/WA94HJdvg8

Studio Bones did an amazing job in Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 as fans were left stunned by the level of detail shown in the episode. The fight choreography was marvelous as the fans couldn't help but praise animator Yutaka Nakamura for his work.

The scenes were outstanding as fans could only call it Godly animation, given how beautiful it looked.

Some fans even shared how the fight scenes are the only part of the episode that they are willing to re-watch again considering how beautiful it is. This is because the rest of the episode will only make them cry again.

god dimple supporter @yorsknife // mp100 spoilers



this was such a wild shot. studio bones. please. chill out (but also don’t) // mp100 spoilersthis was such a wild shot. studio bones. please. chill out (but also don’t) https://t.co/VKgobYE5Y7

Quite a major portion of the limelight even fell on a scene where Ekubo is seen catching his breath during his fight against the sentient Psycho Helmet God. The ripples on his body were animated way too well, leaving the fans transfixed.

Considering how Mob Psycho 100 III is expected to have 12 episodes, we may see more such amazingly animated moments further in the anime. Until then, fans will have to wait.

Poll : 0 votes