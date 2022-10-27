Is Mob Psycho 100 season 3 anime original?

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 anime is definitely original. This season will be the final installment of One/Tomohiro's series. Viewers fell in love with the manga series, which garnered a large following when the anime was released in 2016. In 2022, the ongoing third season has been hyped like never before.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 goes above and beyond as it looks to pick up from where a conventional anime would have ended. In the previous season, Shigeo or Mob already took down a worldwide conspiracy of evil psychics and saved the world from domination. However, that's the least of Mob's problems, he must now decide what career path he wishes to follow.

Mob Psycho 100: The story so far

Season 1 introduces the series protagonist, Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob. Shy, timid, and ordinary with no interesting traits, Mob holds a secret. He is an extremely strong psychic. However, Mob chooses to avoid utilizing his powers as far as possible. Instead, Mob wants to be popular and aims to win the heart of Tsubomi.

Unable to control his powers, Mob approaches Arataka Reigen, a powerless con artist. Mob's powers seem more like a burden while dealing with tense situations. The boy's younger brother Ritsu secretly envies his brother. He, too, develops his own abilities and attempts to cut ties, but things go south when Claw kidnaps him.

Claw was an evil esper organization that brainwashed new espers and recruited them. Mob and Teru set off to rescue Ritsu but get caught in the process. Reigen comes to them, and a turn of events leads to a showdown against the Scars (top Claw members). In the end, a young child named Sho (Claw mastermind) appears. He demolishes the Claw's 7th Division and allows Mob and his crew to leave.

Mob Psycho 100 season 2 was Mob's journey of self-discovery. He tries to impress his crush by finishing in the top 10 of a marathon. However, he finishes in the 74th position and returns home disappointed, only to find it in flames. Ekubo helps him calm down, claiming that it was all fake. Mob thrashes nearby Claw recruits and is approached by ex-Scar members.

Mob learns of Suzuki Toichiro's (Claw leader) plan to attack the city. It was also revealed that Sho was working against his father, Toichiro. Claw's plans reach fruition. Mob confronts Katsuya Serizawa and placates him by revealing the truth of Toichiro's deception. The leader soon arrives and battles a 100% Mob who stands down as Toichiro loses control.

The second season of Mob Psycho 100 ends with a massive broccoli growing out of the rubble. Nicknamed the Divine Tree, it resulted from Mob carrying broccoli seeds in his pocket. Accepting his wrongs, Toichiro hands himself over to a government-hired esper. Elsewhere, Mob and Reigen acquire a new office and welcome Serizawa as the Spirits and Such Consultation's third employee.

In Conclusion

With three episodes on air, Mob Psycho 100 returned with the third and final season. An original series, season 3, will feature Mob choosing his future, i.e., what career path he desires to follow. Mob still does not know what he wants to do with his life, but what he knows is that he wants to figure it out.

Viewers can probably gauge that Mob's final obstacle is himself. However, from the beginning of the final season, he has gotten considerably stronger, made more friends, and is more outspoken than before. Maybe Mob might stop worrying about living and, instead, do the living himself.

