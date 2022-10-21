Mob Psycho 100's Reigen Arataka is a better mentor than he appears

One of the most popular anime series in the past decade has been the adaptation of author and illustrator ONE's Mob Psycho 100 manga. The series follows protagonist Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, nicknamed Mob for how inconspicuous he can be.

Within Mob Psycho 100 exists a character who serves as Mob's guide, Reigen Arataka. Also serving as Mob's boss, Reigen is an ever-present force in Mob's life, often mentoring his young friend and employee. Unfortunately, sometimes his interference can create several problems.

Nevertheless, Reigen Arataka is a fantastic mentor to Mob, serving as a model, confidant, and general father figure.

Despite appearances, Mob Psycho 100's Reigen Arataka is an integral part of Mob's life

Why Reigen is such a good mentor

From the outside, Mob Psycho 100's Reigen Arataka appears to be the opposite of a boss or a mentor. He prioritizes money above all else, seemingly underpays his employees, and often employs shady business tactics to convince someone that they need his spiritual services.

Appearances, however, can be deceiving, and Reigen is an example. In reality, he is a highly honorable man who teaches Mob about what matters in life.

For example, one of Reigen's key lessons to Mob throughout the series' early stages is that hurting others is wrong. He doubles down on this sentiment even more so when it comes to Mob's powers, telling the young boy never to use his psychic powers for revenge.

Furthermore, while he manipulates Mob somewhat throughout the series' first few arcs, an entire phase is later dedicated to him coming to terms with this wrongdoing. This is further demonstrated by his will to share Mob's burden, showing he honestly cared about Mob in the end.

One unique aspect of Reigen's relationship with Mob is how easily he can read the young esper, despite Mob's stoic appearance. Upon sensing something wrong, he'll happily listen to Mob's problems and offer advice.

This selflessness in his relationship with Mob extends beyond conversation, with Reigen's actions throughout Mob Psycho 100 also proving a similar sentiment. For example, he immediately offers to help Mob train for a marathon.

One significant aspect of their relationship as mentors and mentees is Reigen's message on psychic abilities and their place in the world. Throughout Mob Psycho 100, Reigen constantly reminds Mob that having psychic powers doesn't make him superior to anyone else.

An incredibly telling moment in Mob Psycho 100 which proves just how much Reigen cares for Mob, is when the former confronts Toichiro Suzuki with nothing but a gun. Suzuki is an extremely powerful esper, talented enough to defeat Mob, yet Reigen is willing to put his life on the line to save his friend.

While the two have benefited each other intensely, Mob Psycho 100 sees Reigen as an incredibly sturdy and reliable presence in Mob's formative years. Despite the positive impact Mob has had on Reigen's life and growth, what Reigen offers Mob during one of the most challenging times of any person's life cannot be understated.

